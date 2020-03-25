In Vitro Lung Model Market by Application (Drug Screening, Toxicology, 3D Model Development, Basic Research, Physiologic Research, Stem Cell Research, Regenerative Medicine), Type – Global Forecasts to 2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global In Vitro Lung Model Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The lung in vitro models market is expected to reach USD 427.4 million by 2023 from an estimated USD 190.5 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 17.5%. Focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models, advancements in 3D cell culture technology, and the development of new 3D in vitro models are factors driving the growth of this market.

Top Key Players in the “In Vitro Lung Model Market”

Epithelix (Switzerland)

MatTek Corporation (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

ATCC (US)

In Sphero (Switzerland)

Emulate (US)

AlveoliX (Switzerland)

Oncotheis (Switzerland)

Insphero (Switzerland)

TissUse (Switzerland)

Mimetas (Netherlands)

CN Bio Innovations (UK)

The lung in vitro models market is segmented into 2D cell models and 3D cell models. 3D cell models are further segmented into in-house 3D models and commercialized 3D models (ready-to-use). The 3D cell models segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the rising need for efficient lung in vitro models that mimic in vivo physiology

Based on application, the market is segmented applications of 2D models and 3D models. Applications of 2D models include drug discovery and toxicology, 3D model development, and basic research and the applications of 3D models include drug discovery and toxicology, physiological research, and stem cell research & regenerative medicine.

The APAC region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A growing economy, increasing healthcare investments which lead to increased research activities and in drug discovery, improving public health awareness of lung diseases, and increased funding for lung research are key market drivers in Asia Pacific.

Target Audience for In Vitro Lung Model Market:

Pharmaceutical industries

Biotechnology companies that are into tissue engineering and development of 3D in vitro models

Academic and government research institutes

Venture capitalists and investors

Contract research organizations (CROs)

