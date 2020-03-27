In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2026 by Abbott Laboratories; Becton, Dickinson and Company; bioMrieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market was valued at $64,479 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $93,614 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2025.

The “Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Analysis To 2026” is a specialized and in-depth study of the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market with detailed market segmentation by type, annotation type, end-user, and geography. The global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Abbott Laboratories; Becton, Dickinson and Company; bioMrieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.); F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Johnson & Johnson; QIAGEN N.V.; Sysmex Corporation; and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market in these regions.

By Product Type



Reagents

Instruments

Software & Services

By Techniques

Immunodiagnostics

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Chemiluminescence Immunoassays (CLIAS)

Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIAS)

Colorimetric Immunoassays (CIS)

Key benefits

the report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size

2.2 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Sales by Product

4.2 Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Revenue by Product

4.3 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Breakdown Data by End User

