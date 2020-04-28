In-Vehicle Payment Systems Market Growth Rate By Top Key Players – Toyota Motor Corporation, Audi AG, BMW

In-car payment services are vehicle systems embedded with a payment technology that helps drivers view and complete purchases with various retailers, such as fuel pumps, smart car parks and toll booths. In-car payment services allow passengers to buy from the dashboard without pulling out any CARDS or devices, saving drivers time and helping them reach their destinations in a safer, faster and more efficient manner.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : Honda Motor Company, Visa, Mastercard, ZF Friedrichshafen, Toyota Motor Corporation, Audi AG, BMW, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Hyundai, and Tesla.

The growing trend of autonomous vehicles is driving the growth of in-vehicle payment services market over the forecast period. The autonomous vehicles are enabled with internet connectivity according to the growing demand for luxury, convenience, and comfort. For instance, by 2019, connected cars are expected to increase by 64 million units. The connected car market is expected to be valued at over USD 50 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period.

The high cost of embedded systems as compared with integrated systems is hindering the in-vehicle payment services market. The embedded system provides real-time solutions with its own operating system, reducing the chances of payment failures. Personal data and financial information such as card number, PIN, and CVV are at risk in cyber-attacks, restraining the growth of the in-vehicle payment services market. For instance, in July 2015, Fiat recalled nearly 1.4 million Chryslers in the U.S. as a technical glitch in its dashboard permitted hackers to disable the vehicle. In September 2016, white hat hackers deployed malware in Tesla cars.

This report segments the global In-Vehicle Payment Systems Market on the basis of Types are :

Embedded System

Mooring System

Integrated System

The basis Of application, the Global In-Vehicle Payment Systems Market is Segmented into :

Parking management

Toll collection

Drive-through purchasing

Regions covered By In-Vehicle Payment Systems Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

