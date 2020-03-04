In-vehicle Infotainment Market Witness a Highest Growth in Near Future | Continental AG, Denso Ten , Garmin, Harman International, Pioneer

In-vehicle Infotainment market is expected to grow to US$ 33.16 billion by 2025 from US$ 19.66 billion in 2016. The sales of in-vehicle infotainments is largely influenced by numerous economic and environmental factors and the global economy plays a key role in the development of in-vehicle infotainment market. Today, people have been keen on keeping cars for longer times with them than ever before and therefore, the expenditures on the aesthetics and design of cars are expected to be more vibrant and vivid than ever before. Similarly, an in-built infotainment system complements the aesthetics inside a passenger car and adds to the luxuries of the driver like never before. It has been said that a design of an infotainment system has become one of the critical criteria’s for the selection of cars. Mobility is considered to be a desirable luxury and that is why people invest in the purchase of automobiles.

Various types of interaction technologies between the user and the infotainment system is integrated by automotive OEMs as per consumer demand, cost and technology penetration in particular region for a passenger car. Touch-screens are the most popular interfaces used for controlling the operations of in-vehicle infotainment systems. These touch screen HMIs have become more popular post their success with smartphones. A large percentage of the global population is aware with regards to the usage of touch-screens and has hands-on previous user experience with these interaction types that gives these types advantage over the other systems. However, touchscreens, are not the best interface solutions, primarily on account of their potentials to distract the driver. The most user-friendly setups are the ones that offer a touch interface along with physical buttons for common functions as well as voice controls.

Major Companies Covered In This Report:

Alpine Electronics, Inc.

2. Clarion Co., Ltd.

3. Continental AG

4. Denso Ten Limited

5. Garmin Ltd.

6. Harman International

7. Pioneer Corporation

8. JVC Kenwood Corporation

9. Panasonic Corporation

10. Visteon Corporation.

In-vehicle infotainment market by operating system is segmented into Microsoft, Linux, QNX and Others. The Linux based operating systems are gaining rapid traction in the market on account of being open-source systems. Although, currently QNX based operating systems account for the largest market shares, they are anticipated to lose considerable market shares during the forecast period to the open sources OS. Some of the major automaker OEMs have opted out from using a QNX or a Microsoft based OS to having a rather open source platform such as Linux OS for their infotainment system. Ford, Honda, Mitsubishi Motors, Mazda Motors, Toyota and Nissan are some of the major automotive OEMs who have shown interests for Linux based OS and would launch their Linux based infotainment systems in the near future.

