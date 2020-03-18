In-vehicle Infotainment Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2020-2025

This market research report provides a big picture on “In-vehicle Infotainment Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “In-vehicle Infotainment’s hike in terms of revenue.

A device embedded in a car having capabilities of streaming through multimedia, can be used for navigation, can be used to control the climate inside a car by controlling the HVAC system of the car and also allow hands-free calling & receiving of text messages and updates together constitutes an in-vehicle infotainment system. However, the spectrum of functionalities offered in an in-vehicle infotainment system does not limit to the above-mentioned functionalities but is rather being stretched to broader horizons in the current scenario with increasing demands from the consumers for added luxuries. Additionally, technological advances in various fields such as consumer electronics, communication technologies and connectivity technologies are soon anticipated to result in convergence of technologies. As a result of longer times spend behind the wheels by driver, there has been a growing need to enhance the quality of time spent inside a car. Consequently, increased interests in connectivity and in-car infotainment have been driving the adoptions of such systems.

Companies Mentioned:-

Alpine Electronics, Inc.

2. Clarion Co., Ltd.

3. Continental AG

4. Denso Ten Limited

5. Garmin Ltd.

6. Harman International

7. Pioneer Corporation

8. JVC Kenwood Corporation

9. Panasonic Corporation

10. Visteon Corporation.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from In-vehicle Infotainment Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for In-vehicle Infotainment in the global market.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the In-vehicle Infotainment market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of In-vehicle Infotainment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key In-vehicle Infotainment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the In-vehicle Infotainment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of In-vehicle Infotainment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the In-vehicle Infotainment market based on product and application. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

