In-depth Research LED Lighting Market by Leading Key Players Havells, Bajaj and Syska

An extensive analysis of the LED Lighting Market strategy of the leading companies in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the strategy concept and the tools that can be used to assess and analyze strategy. It also analyzes the company’s strategy in the light of Porter’s Value Chain, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT analysis, and recommendation on Balanced Scorecard for supply chain analysis considering few players like Havells, Bajaj and Syska etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1088146-india-led-lighting-market-3

Summary

India LED lighting market in precedent years has been witnessing tremendous growth in terms of value as well as volume. The governance of market is maintained by the exhaustive efforts being done by the government through various schemes such as UJALA and SLNP as well as the efforts by the major players in terms of bringing awareness in India. India is a market of huge opportunity and it will continue to grow at a healthy rate in the next few years to come. The major chunk i.e. more than 70% of the Indian Lighting market is being occupied by the CFL and Incandescent lights, which makes a broad market for the LEDs to capture. This provides a huge opportunity to the marketers; because of which many players are foraying into the industry. India LED lighting market has a positive outlook also due to phenomenal growth in the overall lighting industry, rising per capita income, increasing awareness of LED lights being environment friendly and newer architectural designs of houses.

According to “India LED Lighting Market Overview, 2016-2022” the lighting market has seen positive trends in the past years and so did the LED lighting market. The LED lighting industry which was struggling in the initial years to get a market has now finally seen a tremendous rise with a CAGR of more than 40% over last six years. LED lighting market has literally increased in a very steep manner and the major factor behind this was the government’s initiatives of providing 9W LED bulbs at a cheaper rate than the market as well as the program for replacing the traditional street lights with LED street lights. Other factors which have made this significant impact are the advertisements for increasing the awareness of LED lights amongst the people as well as the new architectural designs which has boosted up the growth of LED Panels and Downlights.

Philips India and Surya Roshni have been emerged as the big players in the LED lighting market while Havells, Bajaj and Syska are also significant players in the organized market. Another catchy factor in the LED market is the presence as well as acceptance of products of the unorganized/ local players which makes it a lucrative space for the budding enterprises. The wind of the transition from the CFL and incandescent bulbs to LED lights is gaining pace with major population replacing the old lights with LED lights. Use of solar LED lights is also gaining momentum in the rural areas of India. Government is yet to distribute more than 50 crore LED light bulbs under UJALA scheme. With a wider market to be penetrated as well as the re-purchasing demand, the LED lighting market in India is expected to perform very well in the coming five years.

Key Type

• LED Street Lights

• LED Bulbs & Lamps

• LED Luminaires

• LED Downlights

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1088146

“India LED Lighting Market Overview, 2016-2022” discusses the following aspects of LED lighting in India:

The report gives an in-depth understanding of LED lighting market in India:

• India Lighting Market Outlook

• India Lighting Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Lighting Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Segment

• India LED Lighting Market Outlook

• India LED Lighting Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India LED Lighting Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India LED Lighting Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Region, By Product Type, By End User/Application

• India LED Street Light Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India LED Street Light Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India LED Bulb & Lamp Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India LED Bulb & Lamp Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India LED Downlights Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India LED Downlights Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• India LED Luminaries Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India LED Luminaries Market Size By Volume & Forecast

• The key vendors in this market space

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of lighting and LED lights in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1088146-india-led-lighting-market-3

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. India Lighting Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Company

2.2.2. By Segment

3. Indian LED Lighting Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Size By Volume

3.3. Market Share

3.3.1. By Company

3.3.2. By Region

3.3.3. By Product Type

3.3.4. By End User/Application

3.4. India LED Street Light Market Outlook

3.4.1. Market Size By Value

3.4.2. Market Size By Volume

3.5. India LED Bulb & Lamp Market Outlook

3.5.1. Market Size By Value

3.5.2. Market Size By Volume

3.6. India LED Downlights Market Outlook

3.6.1. Market Size By Value

3.6.2. Market Size By Volume

3.7. India LED Luminaires Market Outlook

3.7.1. Market Size By Value

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1088146-india-led-lighting-market-3

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter