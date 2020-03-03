In-Car Entertainment-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

The Global In-Car Entertainment market is accounted for $14.4 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $33.8 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2016 to 2022. The growing awareness of new-age navigation systems, advancements in the technology, Increased use of Linux, consumers interaction with mobile devices, growing demand for telematics and built-in connectivity are boosting the market growth. However, high expenditure required for the research and development activities, stringent government regulations and privacy & security of data accesses through ICE System will restrain market growth. Many companies are focusing on acquisitions and mergers with the startups which will provide ample opportunity.

Audio players dominated the product segment followed by Video Display Screen owing to demand for portable and in-car consumer electronics. Aftermarket segment contributes largest market share due to penetration rate of mid-range and luxury cars. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market due to increasing penetration rate of passenger vehicles as well as Chinese in-car entertainment market remains huge with plenty of opportunities. North America followed by Europe will be the largest market. Germany and the U.K. are the leading markets for in-car entertainment in Europe.

Some of the key players in global In-Car Entertainment market are Alpine Electronics, Luxoft Holding, Aisin Seiki, Clarion Co., Ltd., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Fujitsu-Ten, Garmin Ltd., Harman International, JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc., Panasonic Corp, Pioneer Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and Visteon Corporation.

Technologies Covered:

Software

Closed Platforms

Open Source Software

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Open Source Software

Voice Recognition (Speech Recognition)

Channel Types Covered:

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Products Covered:

Audio Players

Navigation Unit

Accessories

Rear Seat Entertainments

Speakers

Video Display Screen

Universal Serial Bus (USB)

Other Products

Connectivity Covered:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Near Field Communications

4G

3G

2G

Services Covered:

Radio Services

Internet Services

Navigation Services

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

