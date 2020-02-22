In BPO Business Analytics Market, Moved One Step Closer to Beat Analyst Estimates

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ‘Global BPO Business Analytics Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Accenture (Ireland), Capgemini (France), Genpact (United States), IBM (United States), TCS (India), HP Development Company, L.P. (United States), Tech Mahindra (India), Wipro (India), EXL Service (United States), NTT DATA (Japan), Infosys BPM Ltd. (India) etc. The Study will help you gain market insights, upcoming trends and influencing growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

The study covers a detailed analysis segmented by key business segments I.e. , by application (HR, Finance, Customer Care, Logistics, Sales & Marketing, Product Engineering, Business Process Design and Others) and major geographies. Research Analyst at HTF predicts that United States & Indian Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global BPO Business Analytics market throughout the predicted period.

The competition is expected to become even more intense in the coming years with the entry of several new players in the market. To help clients improve their revenue shares in the market, this research study provides an in-depth analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies. Additionally, this BPO Business Analytics market analysis report suggests strategies Players can follow and recommends key areas they should focus on, in order to take maximum benefits of growth opportunities.

The report offers several leading Players, including:

Accenture (Ireland)

Capgemini (France)

Genpact (United States)

IBM (United States)

TCS (India)

HP Development Company, L.P. (United States)

Tech Mahindra (India)

Wipro (India)

EXL Service (United States)

NTT DATA (Japan)

Infosys BPM Ltd. (India)

Market Overview:

On December 20, 2019 – Accenture has completed its acquisition of Silveo, which was first announced on November 14. Silveo is a French consulting company providing services and solutions for digital manufacturing and intelligent supply chains based on software., On December 18, 2019 – NTT DATA Services, a recognized leader in global technology services, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NETE, a provider of digital design and transformation services for U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) agencies. And On December 3, 2019 – NTT DATA Services, a recognized leader in global technology services, has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Flux7, an IT services firm that improves business agility through IT delivery optimization and cloud-native application migration and modernization.

Market Trend

Modernization of Business Environments and Growing Need for Customer Analytics

Restraints:

Technical Complexity Involved With Advanced Analytics Tools

Lack of Skilled Professionals to Adopt New Technology

Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Advanced Analytics Solution to Counter Big Data Challenges and Increasing Adoption of Salesforce Advanced Analytics Tools in Organizations

Key highlights of the Global BPO Business Analytics market Study:

• CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

• Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the BPO Business Analytics market for the next five years.

• Forecast of the Global BPO Business Analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market by type, application and by country.

• Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

• Uncovering market’s competitive landscape and in-depth information on various Players

• Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth of BPO Business Analytics Players

Customization in the Report Available:

The Study can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global BPO Business Analytics market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in BPO Business Analytics market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment> by targeting key target audience that includes Technology Investors, Consultancy Firms, Government Bodies, Third-Party Vendors, Consulting Service Providers and Technology Providers.

This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of BPO Business Analytics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the BPO Business Analyticsmarket. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the BPO Business Analytics Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the BPO Business Analytics (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the BPO Business Analytics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the BPO Business Analytics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

