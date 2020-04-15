Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Mechanical Pulps Market | Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Mechanical Pulps Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Mechanical Pulps Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Mechanical Pulps Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The report titled Global Mechanical Pulps Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Mechanical Pulps market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Mechanical Pulps market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Mechanical Pulps market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Key companies operating in the global Mechanical Pulps market include _West Fraser, Paper Excellence Canada, METSA FIBRE, Millar Western, Waggeryd Cel, Pan Pac Forest Products, Mayr-Melnhof Karton, Valmet, ANDRITZ Group, Innventia, etc.

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Mechanical Pulps industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Mechanical Pulps manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Mechanical Pulps industry.

Global Mechanical Pulps Market Segment By Type:

Hardwood Mechanical Pulp, Softwood Mechanical Pulp

Global Mechanical Pulps Market Segment By Applications:

Paperboard, Coated & Uncoated Papers, Tissue & Towel, Specialty & others

Table of Contents

1 Mechanical Pulps Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mechanical Pulps

1.2 Mechanical Pulps Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mechanical Pulps Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Hardwood Mechanical Pulp

1.2.3 Softwood Mechanical Pulp

1.3 Mechanical Pulps Segment by Application

1.3.1 Mechanical Pulps Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Paperboard

1.3.3 Coated & Uncoated Papers

1.3.4 Tissue & Towel

1.3.5 Specialty & others

1.4 Global Mechanical Pulps Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Mechanical Pulps Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Mechanical Pulps Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Mechanical Pulps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Mechanical Pulps Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Mechanical Pulps Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mechanical Pulps Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Mechanical Pulps Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Mechanical Pulps Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Mechanical Pulps Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Mechanical Pulps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Mechanical Pulps Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Mechanical Pulps Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Mechanical Pulps Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Mechanical Pulps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Mechanical Pulps Production

3.4.1 North America Mechanical Pulps Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Mechanical Pulps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Mechanical Pulps Production

3.5.1 Europe Mechanical Pulps Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Mechanical Pulps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Mechanical Pulps Production

3.6.1 China Mechanical Pulps Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Mechanical Pulps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Mechanical Pulps Production

3.7.1 Japan Mechanical Pulps Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Mechanical Pulps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Mechanical Pulps Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Mechanical Pulps Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Mechanical Pulps Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Mechanical Pulps Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Mechanical Pulps Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Mechanical Pulps Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Mechanical Pulps Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Mechanical Pulps Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Mechanical Pulps Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Mechanical Pulps Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Mechanical Pulps Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Mechanical Pulps Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Mechanical Pulps Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Mechanical Pulps Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Mechanical Pulps Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mechanical Pulps Business

7.1 West Fraser

7.1.1 West Fraser Mechanical Pulps Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Mechanical Pulps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 West Fraser Mechanical Pulps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Paper Excellence Canada

7.2.1 Paper Excellence Canada Mechanical Pulps Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Mechanical Pulps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Paper Excellence Canada Mechanical Pulps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 METSA FIBRE

7.3.1 METSA FIBRE Mechanical Pulps Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Mechanical Pulps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 METSA FIBRE Mechanical Pulps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Millar Western

7.4.1 Millar Western Mechanical Pulps Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Mechanical Pulps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Millar Western Mechanical Pulps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Waggeryd Cel

7.5.1 Waggeryd Cel Mechanical Pulps Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Mechanical Pulps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Waggeryd Cel Mechanical Pulps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Pan Pac Forest Products

7.6.1 Pan Pac Forest Products Mechanical Pulps Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Mechanical Pulps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Pan Pac Forest Products Mechanical Pulps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Mayr-Melnhof Karton

7.7.1 Mayr-Melnhof Karton Mechanical Pulps Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Mechanical Pulps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Mayr-Melnhof Karton Mechanical Pulps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Valmet

7.8.1 Valmet Mechanical Pulps Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Mechanical Pulps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Valmet Mechanical Pulps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 ANDRITZ Group

7.9.1 ANDRITZ Group Mechanical Pulps Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Mechanical Pulps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 ANDRITZ Group Mechanical Pulps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Innventia

7.10.1 Innventia Mechanical Pulps Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Mechanical Pulps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Innventia Mechanical Pulps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Mechanical Pulps Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Mechanical Pulps Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mechanical Pulps

8.4 Mechanical Pulps Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Mechanical Pulps Distributors List

9.3 Mechanical Pulps Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Mechanical Pulps (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Mechanical Pulps (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Mechanical Pulps (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Mechanical Pulps Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Mechanical Pulps Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Mechanical Pulps Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Mechanical Pulps Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Mechanical Pulps Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Mechanical Pulps

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Mechanical Pulps by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Mechanical Pulps by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Mechanical Pulps by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Mechanical Pulps

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Mechanical Pulps by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Mechanical Pulps by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Mechanical Pulps by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Mechanical Pulps by Application (2021-2026)

14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

