Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Flexible Printed Circuit Board, Global and United States Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Flexible Printed Circuit Board, Global and United States market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Flexible printed circuit boards are widely used in an array of electronic devices that have complex circuitry. Besides efficient interconnectivity solutions, flexible PCBs offer another benefit viz. reduced system maintenance. Compact in size, flexible PCBs also reduce the entire costs of interconnectivity solutions.

The demand for flexible printed circuit boards by manufacturers of smartphones, other mobile devices, LCD display, connectivity antennas, and rechargeable batteries, is currently on the rise. With exploding consumer electronics sector, soaring popularity of IoT, and growing applications in the automotive sector are identified to be the key factors that are likely to hold a positive impact on the sales of FPCBs in near future. Quality performance and high packaging flexibility of flexible PCBs will continue to make them highly preferred interconnectivity solutions in near future.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market

This report focuses on global and China Flexible Printed Circuit Board market.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Flexible Printed Circuit Board market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Flexible Printed Circuit Board industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Flexible Printed Circuit Board YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 12350 million in 2019. The market size of Flexible Printed Circuit Board will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Scope and Market Size

Flexible Printed Circuit Board market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flexible Printed Circuit Board market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

For China market, this report focuses on the Flexible Printed Circuit Board market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2015-2026. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type, the Flexible Printed Circuit Board market is segmented into

Single-Sided FPCBs

Double-Sided FPCBs

Segment by Application, the Flexible Printed Circuit Board market is segmented into

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Flexible Printed Circuit Board market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Flexible Printed Circuit Board market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Share Analysis

Flexible Printed Circuit Board market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Flexible Printed Circuit Board business, the date to enter into the Flexible Printed Circuit Board market, Flexible Printed Circuit Board product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Zhen Ding Technology

NOK Corporation

Fujikura

Interflex

Young Poong

FLEXium Interconnect

Multi-Fineline Electronix

ICHIA Technologies

SEMCO

Daeduck

Unimicron

Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board

Kingboard Chemical Holdings

Multek

