Immunohistochemistry Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2020 – 2027: Danaher, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer

The global Immunohistochemistry market is expected to reach US$ 3,347.57 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,787.45 in 2018. The market for immunohistochemistry is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019-2027.

The Immunohistochemistry Market Research Survey represents a comprehensive insights and shed lights on future forecasts, industry facts & figures. The growth of the market can be because of prevalence of various diseases, government support for biotechnology and increasing efforts in R&D activities as well as other activities undertaken by the market players operating in the market. In addition, technological advancements in the diagnosis industry is likely to stimulate the growth of immunohistochemistry market in North America.

Some of the key players operating in the Immunohistochemistry market include, Danaher, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Abcam Plc, Agilent Technologies, Bio SB, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Cell Signalling Technology, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The “Global Immunohistochemistry Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Immunohistochemistry market with detailed market segmentation by product & services, application, and geography. The global Immunohistochemistry market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Immunohistochemistry market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in Immunohistochemistry market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Immunohistochemistry market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

IMMUNOHISTOCHEMISTRY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY PRODUCT

Antibodies Primary Antibodies Secondary Antibodies

Equipment Slide Staining Systems Tissue Microarray Systems Slide Scanners Other Equipment

Reagents Histological Stains Blocking and Fixation Reagents Chromogenic Substrates Stabilizers Solvents Proteolytic Enzymes

Kits

BY APPLICATION

Diagnostics Cancer Infectious Diseases Autoimmune Diseases Diabetes Mellitus Nephrological Diseases

Drug Testing

BY END USER

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Others

