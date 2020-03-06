Immunohistochemistry Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2020-2027

“The global Immunohistochemistry market is expected to reach US$ 3,347.57 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,787.45 in 2018. The market for immunohistochemistry is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020-2027.”

During 2018, the region of North America held a maximum share in the immunohistochemistry market, generating a revenue of US$ 806.34 Mn, which is anticipated to reach up to US$ 1,536.87 Mn by the end of 2027. The growth of the market can be because of prevalence of various diseases, government support for biotechnology and increasing efforts in R&D activities as well as other activities undertaken by the market players operating in the market. In addition, technological advancements in the diagnosis industry is likely to stimulate the growth of immunohistochemistry market in North America.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006184/

Company Profiles

Danaher

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Abcam Plc

Agilent Technologies

Bio SB

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Cell Signalling Technology, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Rising incidences of chronic and infectious diseases

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) refers to an important application monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies for tissue determination and distribution of antigens of particular disease. The applications for immunohistochemistry includes detection several infectious disorders like dengue, hepatitis, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Chronic medical conditions such as cancer, obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, are also considered to be the primary major applications of immunohistochemistry that helps in the diagnosis of these diseases. Increasing incidences of infectious diseases such as HIV is the primary global public health issue.

In 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) having claimed that more than 32 million HIV people to be diagnosed, out of which 770,000 people died. At the end of 2018, around 1.7 million people were reported to be newly infected globally, including 62% of adults and 54% of children. According to the HIV and AIDS organization (AVERT), in 2018, 1.1 million U.S. residents were infected with HIV, whereas APAC registered 5.2 million HIV-infected population. According to the European CDC, ~2 million people in Europe were infected with HIV in 2018. Moreover, the National Cancer Institute predicted that in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases would be diagnosed in the U.S. Similarly, in China, as per the data revealed by WHO, ~4.3 million new cases of cancer were detected as well as 2.9 million cancer deaths were recorded in 2018. Such an increase in the incidence of chronic and infectious diseases is expected to create a demand for immunoassay tests around the world.

Opportunity for development in emerging nations

The emerging markets in the countries of Asia Pacific are creating significant opportunities for the key market players to expand their business. It is likely to be a prime factor contributing to the market growth during the coming years. Majority of the players concentrate on developing markets such as India and China, owing to the large population suffering from chronic diseases in these countries. With rising costs of production against their practices, the healthcare companies are striving to produce sufficient revenue to entertain their investors.

The markets in some growing economies are expected to be an essential part of offering more reliable and profitable growth opportunities for the major players to expand their industry and geographic scope. Advancements in biotechnology have increased the demand for diagnostics in the healthcare market, encouraging the introduction of a more significant number of immunoassay systems and facilitating the shift toward personalized medicine. There are new opportunities in infectious disease testing, molecular oncology, and pharmacogenomics in emerging countries. Hence, healthcare companies can target patients or consumers in a developing nation.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006184/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entrylevel research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the immunohistochemistry market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global immunohistochemistry market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective longterm strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize indepth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decisionmaking process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.