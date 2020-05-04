Immunoassay Reagents And Devices Market is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.5% by 2027: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Merck KGaA, Sysmex Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, BD

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Immunoassay Reagents and Device Market is growing with a stronger CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 32,608.56 million by 2027. Increasing prevalence of diseases and wide application of immunoassay is the factors for the market growth. According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year around 200000 patients get hospitalized due to the infection caused by influenza virus. Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDTs) diagnose infectious antigen influenza in samples of the respiratory tract.

Immunoassay reagents and devices market has shown an exceptional penetration in countries such as U.K., U.S. and China. Although growing diseases across the globe still immunoassay reagents and devices have not created any head turning penetration in developing countries. The burden of chronic diseases is rapidly increasing worldwide. Chronic diseases tend to become more common with age. A chronic disease is last for 3 months or more, by the definition of the U.S. national center for health statistics. The leading chronic diseases in developed countries include cancer such as breast and colon cancer, diabetes. Immunoassay used to detect analyte which is responsible for disease.

Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for immunoassay reagents and devices market in North America region has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The market leader Medtronic accounts an estimated market share of approximately 20.00 to 30.00% of market share in the globally. The Diagnostics segment has generated USD 13,559.26 million in which immunodiagnostics has accounted 7.00% of the revenue. The company has gained major revenue from North America, especially from U.S. i.e. around 53.53% of the revenue from U.S. The company has strong presence around the world i.e. approximately 150 countries.

Trends Impacting The Market

Now the question is which other regions F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Abbott are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Asia-Pacific immunoassay reagents and devices market and the market leaders targeting China and Japan to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The immunoassay reagents and devices market is becoming more competitive every year with companies like F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc are the market leaders for immunoassay reagents and devices. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the immunoassay reagents and devices market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Siemens

• Randox Laboratories Ltd

• Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

• Merck KGaA

• Beckman Coulter, Inc (a subsidiary of Danaher)

• Sysmex Corporation

• bioMérieux SA

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

• BD,

• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

• DiaSorin S.p.A

• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (a subsidiary of Carlyle Investment Management L.L.C)

• QIAGEN

• Quidel Corporation

• BioCheck, Inc

• Bio-Techne

• PerkinElmer Inc

• Agilent Technologies, Inc

• Luminex Corporation

• MESO SCALE DIAGNOSTICS, LLC

New Immunoassay reagents and devices Market Development

• In January 2019, Siemens Healthcare GmbH acquired Fast Track Diagnostics (Luxembourg) which has expanded Siemens molecular diagnostics portfolio.

The increasing cases of disorders have shown a significant growth in the global market for Immunoassay reagents and devices due to which companies are involved in different strategic decisions such as merger and acquisition, partnership, product launch and others.

Key Pointers Covered in the Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

• Market Size

• Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

• Market Shares in Different Regions

• Recent Developments for Market Competitors

• Recent Market Value for Different Regions

• Sales Data for Market Competitors

• Key Vendors and Disruptors Study

• Market Supply Chain Competiveness

• Market Infrastructure Development

Scope of the Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market

The global immunoassay reagents and devices market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Israel, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of middle East and Africa (MEA).

All country based analysis of the immunoassay reagents and devices market is further analysed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product, the global immunoassay reagents and devices market is segmented into reagents & kits and analyzers. On the basis of platform, the global immunoassay reagents and devices market is segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassays, fluorescence immunoassays, enzyme immunoassays, radioimmunoassays, and others.

On the basis of technique, the global immunoassay reagents and devices market is segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays, rapid tests, enzyme-linked immunospot, western blotting, immuno-PCR, and other techniques.

On the basis of specimen type, the global immunoassay reagents and devices market is segmented into saliva, urine, blood, and others. On the basis of application, the global immunoassay reagents and devices market is segmented into infectious diseases, oncology and endocrinology, bone & mineral disorders, cardiology, hematology & blood screening, autoimmune disorders, toxicology, neonatal screening, and other applications.

On the basis of end user, the global immunoassay reagents and devices market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, blood banks, research & academic laboratories, and others.

Research Methodology: Global Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Researchers, Doctors Laboratories

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

