Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market Growth 2019 With Healthcare Companies:, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc

Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market accounted to USD 16.25 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2024.

Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market By Product (Reagents, Analyzers, Software, Services), By Technique (ELISA, RIA, CLIA, Others), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Endocrinology, Cardiology, Oncology, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Labs, Biotechnology Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Some of the major players operating in immunoassay reagents and devices market:-

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.,

bioMerieux SA,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.,

Beckman Coulter, Inc.,

Siemens AG;

Competitive Analysis:

Immunoassay reagents and devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of immunoassay reagents and devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing use of immunoassay tests in cancer, infectious disease testing among others

Extensive use of immunoassays in oncology

Rapid analysis

Technological advancements

Market Segmentation:

By product type the immunoassay reagents and devices market is segmented into:

reagents,

analyzers,

software

and services.

On the basis of technique the immunoassay reagents and devices market is segmented into :

enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA),

Radioimmunoassay (RIA),

chemiluminescence immunoassays (CLIA)

and others.

On the basis of application the market is segmented into:

infectious diseases,

endocrinology,

cardiology,

oncology

and others.

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into:

hospitals,

labs,

biotechnology industry,

pharmaceutical industry

and others.

On the basis of geography, immunoassay reagents and devices market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, andBrazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the Global Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Immunoassay Reagents and Devices

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market?

What are the Core Materials Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Immunoassay Reagents and Devices industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications Immunoassay Reagents and Devices Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Immunoassay Reagents and Devices industry?

