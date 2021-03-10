Immuno-Oncology Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck

The report titled “Immuno-Oncology Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global immuno-oncology treatment market reached USD 53,859.48 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 157,230.48 million by 2027, by registering a CAGR of 12.68%, across the globe.

Immuno-Oncology (I-O) is an innovative area of research that seeks to help the body’s own immune system fight cancer. The goal is to address the unmet need for long-term survival in patients with advanced cancers.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Immuno-Oncology Market: Amgen, Inc, AstraZeneca, Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis International AG, AbbVie, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., EMD Serono and others.

North America captured a share of 48.13% in the year 2018 and is expected to dominate the market, over the forecast period. The growth in the region can be attributed to increase in investments towards healthcare from government and private entities to maintain the highest quality of care offered in healthcare facilities.

The US is the major country driving the growth in the region, reaching a market value of USD 24,040.00 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.14% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2027. On the back of rising adoption of innovative treatment modalities focused on personalized medicine, it is expected to result in the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Immuno-Oncology Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Immuno-Oncology Market on the basis of Types are:

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cytokine-Based Immunotherapy

Cancer Vaccines

CAR-T Cell Therapy

On the basis of Application , the Global Immuno-Oncology Market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regional Analysis For Immuno-Oncology Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Immuno-Oncology Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Immuno-Oncology Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Immuno-Oncology Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Immuno-Oncology Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Immuno-Oncology Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

