Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.4% By 2026 – Tate & Lyle, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ingredion Incorporated, Arla Foods, Ajinomoto

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Market Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

According to Publisher, the Global Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for fortified food owing to the rising health consciousness among people and mandates on food fortification by government associations are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, higher costs of fortified products preventing large-scale usage are restraining the market growth.

Nutraceutical ingredients are derived from sources such as animal, plant, microbial, and synthetic, which provide health benefits, adding the basic nutritional value and functional benefits to various applications such as food, beverages, dietary supplements, animal nutrition, and personal care products.

Based on the application, the personal care segment has a growing prominence due to the changing consumer lifestyle, increasing inclination towards personal grooming, and the rise in per capita income, especially in developing countries. By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the rising incomes, increasing buying force, and developing consumer demand for nutritional & health products.

Some of the key players profiled in the Immunity Nutraceutical Ingredient market include Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K), Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ingredion Incorporated (U.S), Arla Foods (Denmark) and Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan).

