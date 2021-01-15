Image Recognition Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Image Recognition market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Image Recognition market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Image Recognition market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Image Recognition market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Image Recognition market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Image Recognition market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The content of the Image Recognition market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Image Recognition market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Image Recognition market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Image Recognition over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Image Recognition across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Image Recognition and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

Some of the key vendors in the global image recognition market include LTU Technologies, Honeywell, Itarff Technology, and Catchoom. Some other prominent vendors in this market are Wikitude, Sharp Vision Software, Panasonic, Hitachi, Toshiba, Qualcomm Technologies, NEC, and Blipper. Major vendors in the market are focused on new product launches in order to enhance their product portfolio and for enhanced customer experience. Existing players in the market are continually introducing innovative products and upgrading their products to increase their market share. With technological advancements in image recognition, major vendors are focused on introducing next generation services and solutions.

