Image Recognition Market Segmented By Technology, Deployment, Platform, Industry And Region

The image recognition market is experiencing high growth owing to increasing demand for security as well as the availability of image recognition technology powered products. Further, rising internet penetration coupled with high acceptance of social media is propelling the image recognition market growth. Moreover, the rising inclination of diverse industry verticals towards high bandwidth data services as well as machine learning has resulted in the bolstering the demand for image recognition market. However, high installation cost may hamper the image recognition market growth to a certain extent.

Worldwide Image Recognition Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Image Recognition industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Image Recognition market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Image Recognition market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Image Recognition players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Image Recognition Market Players:

Google Inc., NEC Corporation, LTU Technologies, Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated., Catchoom Technologies S.L.,Wikitude GmbH, Slyce Inc., and Attrasoft, Inc. among others.

An exclusive Image Recognition market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Image Recognition Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Image Recognition market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Image Recognition market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Image Recognition market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Image Recognition market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Contents

Introduction Global Image Recognition Market – Key Takeaways Global Image Recognition Market – Market Landscape Global Image Recognition Market – Key Market Dynamics Global Image Recognition Market –Analysis Image Recognition Market –Global Regulatory Scenario Global Image Recognition Market Analysis– By Product Global Image Recognition Market Analysis– By Application Global Image Recognition Market Analysis– By End User North America Image Recognition Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 Europe Image Recognition Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 Asia Pacific Image Recognition Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 Middle East and Africa Image Recognition Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 South and Central America Image Recognition Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 Image Recognition Market –Industry Landscape Image Recognition Market –Key Company Profile Appendix

