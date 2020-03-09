Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery development in United States, Europe and China.

Using the high-tech devices to achieve image guidance and robotic assistances in the surgery.

IGRA is becoming prominent as a more practice enhancing, patient-friendly and cost-effective option to traditional open surgeries. Real time imaging coupled with robotic assistance helps in assessing the area of procedure, monitoring the tools in 3D and updating pathophysiology knowledge of the targeted tissue in real time. Thus, with increasing patients and increasing investments, this market will see enormous growth in future.

In 2017, the global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

BrainLAB AG

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Systems America

Integra Radionics, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

DePuy, Inc.

Philips Medical Systems, Inc.

PRAXIM Medivision SA

Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.

Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

Claron Technology, Inc.

Scopis Medical

MAKO Surgical Corporation

Intuitive Surgical

Terumo Medical Corporation

Venture Medical ReQuip

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Image guide devices

Robot assistance programs

Market segment by Application, split into

Gynecologic Surgery

Urologic Surgery

General Surgery

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Head & Neck Specialties

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Image guide devices

1.4.3 Robot assistance programs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Gynecologic Surgery

1.5.3 Urologic Surgery

1.5.4 General Surgery

1.5.5 Cardiothoracic Surgery

1.5.6 Head & Neck Specialties

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size

2.2 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Key Players in China

7.3 China Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Type

7.4 China Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Key Players in India

10.3 India Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Type

10.4 India Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 BrainLAB AG

12.1.1 BrainLAB AG Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Introduction

12.1.4 BrainLAB AG Revenue in Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 BrainLAB AG Recent Development

12.2 GE Healthcare

12.2.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Introduction

12.2.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.3 Hitachi Medical Systems America

12.3.1 Hitachi Medical Systems America Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Introduction

12.3.4 Hitachi Medical Systems America Revenue in Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Hitachi Medical Systems America Recent Development

12.4 Integra Radionics, Inc.

12.4.1 Integra Radionics, Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Introduction

12.4.4 Integra Radionics, Inc. Revenue in Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Integra Radionics, Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Medtronic, Inc.

12.5.1 Medtronic, Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Introduction

12.5.4 Medtronic, Inc. Revenue in Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Medtronic, Inc. Recent Development

12.6 DePuy, Inc.

12.6.1 DePuy, Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Introduction

12.6.4 DePuy, Inc. Revenue in Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 DePuy, Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Philips Medical Systems, Inc.

12.7.1 Philips Medical Systems, Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Introduction

12.7.4 Philips Medical Systems, Inc. Revenue in Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Philips Medical Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.8 PRAXIM Medivision SA

12.8.1 PRAXIM Medivision SA Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Introduction

12.8.4 PRAXIM Medivision SA Revenue in Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 PRAXIM Medivision SA Recent Development

12.9 Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

12.9.1 Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Introduction

12.9.4 Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. Revenue in Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Smith & Nephew PLC

12.10.1 Smith & Nephew PLC Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Introduction

12.10.4 Smith & Nephew PLC Revenue in Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Smith & Nephew PLC Recent Development

12.11 Stryker Corporation

12.12 Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.

12.13 Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

12.14 Claron Technology, Inc.

12.15 Scopis Medical

12.16 MAKO Surgical Corporation

12.17 Intuitive Surgical

12.18 Terumo Medical Corporation

12.19 Venture Medical ReQuip

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

