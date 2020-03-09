Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery development in United States, Europe and China.
Using the high-tech devices to achieve image guidance and robotic assistances in the surgery.
IGRA is becoming prominent as a more practice enhancing, patient-friendly and cost-effective option to traditional open surgeries. Real time imaging coupled with robotic assistance helps in assessing the area of procedure, monitoring the tools in 3D and updating pathophysiology knowledge of the targeted tissue in real time. Thus, with increasing patients and increasing investments, this market will see enormous growth in future.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2318562
In 2017, the global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
BrainLAB AG
GE Healthcare
Hitachi Medical Systems America
Integra Radionics, Inc.
Medtronic, Inc.
DePuy, Inc.
Philips Medical Systems, Inc.
PRAXIM Medivision SA
Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.
Smith & Nephew PLC
Stryker Corporation
Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.
Zimmer Holdings, Inc.
Claron Technology, Inc.
Scopis Medical
MAKO Surgical Corporation
Intuitive Surgical
Terumo Medical Corporation
Venture Medical ReQuip
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Image guide devices
Robot assistance programs
Market segment by Application, split into
Gynecologic Surgery
Urologic Surgery
General Surgery
Cardiothoracic Surgery
Head & Neck Specialties
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-image-guided-and-robot-assisted-surgery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Image guide devices
1.4.3 Robot assistance programs
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Gynecologic Surgery
1.5.3 Urologic Surgery
1.5.4 General Surgery
1.5.5 Cardiothoracic Surgery
1.5.6 Head & Neck Specialties
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size
2.2 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Key Players in China
7.3 China Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Type
7.4 China Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Key Players in India
10.3 India Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Type
10.4 India Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 BrainLAB AG
12.1.1 BrainLAB AG Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Introduction
12.1.4 BrainLAB AG Revenue in Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 BrainLAB AG Recent Development
12.2 GE Healthcare
12.2.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Introduction
12.2.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
12.3 Hitachi Medical Systems America
12.3.1 Hitachi Medical Systems America Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Introduction
12.3.4 Hitachi Medical Systems America Revenue in Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Hitachi Medical Systems America Recent Development
12.4 Integra Radionics, Inc.
12.4.1 Integra Radionics, Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Introduction
12.4.4 Integra Radionics, Inc. Revenue in Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Integra Radionics, Inc. Recent Development
12.5 Medtronic, Inc.
12.5.1 Medtronic, Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Introduction
12.5.4 Medtronic, Inc. Revenue in Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Medtronic, Inc. Recent Development
12.6 DePuy, Inc.
12.6.1 DePuy, Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Introduction
12.6.4 DePuy, Inc. Revenue in Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 DePuy, Inc. Recent Development
12.7 Philips Medical Systems, Inc.
12.7.1 Philips Medical Systems, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Introduction
12.7.4 Philips Medical Systems, Inc. Revenue in Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Philips Medical Systems, Inc. Recent Development
12.8 PRAXIM Medivision SA
12.8.1 PRAXIM Medivision SA Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Introduction
12.8.4 PRAXIM Medivision SA Revenue in Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 PRAXIM Medivision SA Recent Development
12.9 Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.
12.9.1 Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Introduction
12.9.4 Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. Revenue in Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. Recent Development
12.10 Smith & Nephew PLC
12.10.1 Smith & Nephew PLC Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Introduction
12.10.4 Smith & Nephew PLC Revenue in Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Smith & Nephew PLC Recent Development
12.11 Stryker Corporation
12.12 Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.
12.13 Zimmer Holdings, Inc.
12.14 Claron Technology, Inc.
12.15 Scopis Medical
12.16 MAKO Surgical Corporation
12.17 Intuitive Surgical
12.18 Terumo Medical Corporation
12.19 Venture Medical ReQuip
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2318562
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155