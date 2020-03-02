Image-Based Cytometer Market Global outlook 2019, Technology Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunities, Size Estimation, Top Company Share, Regional Forecast to 2025

Image-Based Cytometer Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Rising trend towards precision medicine, increasing use of image-based cytometer in clinical trials and growing technological advancements are some factors driving the growth of the market.

Global Image-Based Cytometer Market is valued at USD 84.4 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 101.6 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 2.71% over the forecast period.

Image-based cytometry, also called microfluidic image cytometry, is a technique which combines the power of imaging analysis and the advantage of microfluidics. Microfluidic tools provide distinct advantages of precise control and manipulation of fluids in a sub microliter volume, which makes the sample consumption down to 1000-2800 cells for each assay. Such low sample/reagent consumption, cost efficiency, as well as high-throughput make image cytometry as a perfect fit for rare sample clinical analysis. The use of image-based cytometer in the clinical laboratory has grown substantially in the past decade. This is attributable in part to the development of smaller, user-friendly, less-expensive instruments and a continuous increase in the number of clinical applications.

Global Image-Based Cytometer market report is segmented on the basis of application, end-users and regional & country level. Based upon application, global image-based cytometer market is classified into research, clinical, and others. Based upon end-users, global image-based cytometer market is classified into hospitals, commercial organizations, clinical testing labs, and others.

The regions covered in this image-based cytometer market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of image-based cytometer is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players-

Global image-based cytometer market report covers prominent players like Invitrogen, ChemoMetec A/S, Nexcelom Bioscience LLC., Vala Sciences Inc., Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Thorlabs, Inc. and among others.

Market Dynamics–

The increasing demand for image-based cytometer is owing to technological advancements, increasing use of image-based cytometer in clinical trials, development of in-built software and the growing utilization of image-based flow cytometers in research activities. For instance; The Jefferson Trust awarded USD 775,000 to universities to engage faculty and students in research. Additionally, Mass Cytometry Antibody Bank was awarded USD 35,000, for new technology which simultaneously measures 100 different cellular attributes of thousands of individual cells. However, the major hurdle for the researchers to access such technologies is the high cost related to buying antibodies. Through this funding, this hurdle was overcome and could act as support for future donations. Moreover, rapid ‘user?friendly’ systems currently under development may increase the market growth opportunity of image-based cytometric systems.

Regional Analysis –

North America is estimated to remain the dominating region due to well-known advancements in research and development field along with elevated technological developments in this region. The World Health Organization(WHO) classification for tumors of the hematopoietic and lymphoid tissues defines many of these entities and has been widely adopted. This classification endorses a multipara metricapproach to diagnosis with identification of morphologic, phenotypic, and genotypic features that are characteristic of each disease entity. While Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a fastest growing region due to growing expenditure by the government on R&D activities as well as rising technological advancements in the developed and developing countries of this region. These factors are expected to drive the demand for image-based cytometer market in this region.

Market Segmentation:–

By Application:

Research

Clinical

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Commercial Organizations

Clinical Testing Labs

Others

