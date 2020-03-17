IED Countermeasures Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2027

The “Global IED Countermeasures Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global IED countermeasures market with detailed market segmentation by type, mounting type, end-users, and geography. The global IED countermeasures market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IED countermeasures market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Countermeasures are devices used in battle operations, primarily formed by homeland security and military forces, the devices are used to detect explosives components. It includes countering the threat networks that employ IEDs, and it is a part of broader counter-terrorism and law enforcement effort. The development of the IED countermeasures market is due to the growing incidences of terror attacks, which involve improvised explosive device blasts across the globe.

Factors such as external and internal security threats, territorial disputes, technological innovations, and modernization initiatives are driving the growth of the global IED countermeasures market. However, the high cost of R&D for making the final product might hinder the growth of the global IED countermeasures market. Furthermore, the growing investments for producing technologically advanced counter IED equipment is expected to create business opportunities.

The global IED countermeasures market is segmented on by type, mounting type and end-users. On the basis of type, the IED countermeasures market is segmented into jamming and neutralization. On the basis of mounting type, the IED countermeasures market is segmented into vehicle mounted and man-portable. On the basis of end-users, the IED countermeasures market is segmented into military and homeland security.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IED countermeasures market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The IED countermeasures market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the IED countermeasures market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces Analysis on a global scenario.

The reports cover key developments in the IED countermeasures market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from IED countermeasures market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for aerospace bearings in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the IED countermeasures market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the IED countermeasures market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

Enterprise Control Systems

Harris Corporation

Kirintec Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Netline Communications Technologies

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Company

Roshel Inc.

SRC, Inc.

Thales Group

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the IED Countermeasures Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the IED Countermeasures Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of IED Countermeasures Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global IED Countermeasures Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

