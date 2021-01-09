Identity and Access Management Market Business Opportunities 2027 – Top Companies are EMC, Centrify, Sailpoint Technologies, Hitachi ID Systems, Okta,, Netiq, Dell Software, Microsoft, Oracle, CA Technologies, IBM

Programmatic Advertising Spending Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Identity and access management solutions provides ability to manage electronic identity for accessing information and resources System security and providing secure environment is emerging as one of the top most priorities for organization, considering the increasing incident of insider threats, which may result into loss of critical information and financial losses. Increasing compliance adherence requirement is also pushing the adoption for advanced identity and access management solutions.

Rising adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trends, increasing usage of mobile devices for work, complex web applications threats are hindering the traditional solutions and models of Identity and access management, and pushing the innovation envelope for further development of advanced models and solutions which can cater according to today’s dynamic requirements.

Increasing focus of enterprises towards compliances management, increasing security concerns among data sensitive industry like telecommunications, and banking, insurance and financial industry services and high mobility adoption trends are some of the factors that are driving the Identity and access management market. Low trust factor on cloud services for providing identity assurance is one of the reasons that may slow down the growth of Identity and access management solutions among various industry verticals. Increasing BYOD and mobility trends and providing solutions via hybrid model are among the factors that are expected to provide high opportunities for various Identity and access management market players that are operating in this particular market.

The reports cover key developments in the Identity and Access Management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Identity and Access Management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Identity and Access Management market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Companies Mentioned

EMC Corporation

Centrify Corporation

Sailpoint Technologies, Inc.

Hitachi ID Systems Inc.

Okta, Inc.

Netiq Corporation

Dell Software

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle

CA Technologies

IBM Corporation

The “Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Identity and Access Management industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Identity and Access Management market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Identity and Access Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Identity and Access Management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Identity and Access Management Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Identity and Access Management market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Identity and Access Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Identity and Access Management Market. Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Identity and Access Management Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Identity and Access Management Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Identity and Access Management Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

