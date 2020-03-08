Identity and Access Management Market 2020 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025 –Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, NetIQ Corporation (Micro Focus)

Identity and Access Management Market Industry Forecast To 2025

This Research report comes up with the dimensions of the worldwide Identity and Access Management marketplace for the base year 2020 and therefore the forecast between 2020 and 2025. Identity and Access Management market price has been approximation considering the appliance and regional segments, market share, and size, while the forecast for every production type and application segment has been supply for the worldwide and native markets.

The Identity and Access Management industry has been experiencing a solid rate of growth over the previous fundamental measure is anticipated to return through a great deal in forthcoming decades. Thus, it’s necessary to spot all investment opportunities, upcoming market threats, restraining section, challenges, market dynamics, and technological reach strengthen support in Identity and Access Management industry. The projected research has analyzed all the above elements to present an in depth analysis to the reader that inspires to realize expected growth in their businesses.

The main company in this survey is: Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, NetIQ Corporation (Micro Focus), HID Global Corporation

Based on Solution, the market is segmented into Password Management, Provisioning, Directory Services, Single Sign-On, Advanced Authentication, Audit, Governance & Compliance,

Based on Development mode, the market is segmented into Cloud, Hybrid, On-premise,

Based on End use, the market is segmented into Oil and Gas, BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy, Healthcare, Telecom & IT, Education, Public Sector and Utilities,

Identity and access management (IAM) is a system that contains specific policies, processes and a framework that allows from streamlines access control within systems and organizations. IAM allows for the IT companies to manage who access systems and controls it. This is dependent upon job roles and responsibilities of individuals. Safealtlas.com states that cybercrime is now a 1.5 trillion-dollar industry. Promoting processes such as identity and access management software is important, which is why this industry is observing a steady yet steep rise.

The key drivers for the industry are the rise in web applications, the need for policy compliance for companies and audit management tools. An increase in demand for remote workforce systems further demands the need for a secure identity management system. With the advent of the Internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence and Blockchain, the role of Identity access management is only going to get more valuable.

Regional Analysis For Identity and Access Management Market

North America (the us , Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Thanks for reading this Identity and Access Management Report; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like Asia, United States, Europe.