Identify Energy & Sports Drinks Market Regional Growth Drivers Electrifying Development Place

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title “India Energy & Sports Drinks Market Outlook, 2021”. This report brings data for the estimated year 2019 and forecasted till 2025 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Energy & Sports Drinks Market. The study is conducted using top-down and bottom-up approaches and further analyzed using analytical tools such as porter’s five force analysis and uncover Opportunities, Challenges, restraints, and trends of the India Energy & Sports Drinks Market. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Some of the Major Companies Profiled in the reports are Red Bull, Monster Beverages, Coca Cola India, PepsiCo, AMUL India, Goldwin Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Hector Beverages etc.

Summary

The beverage market in India is bifurcated mainly into alcoholic and non – alcoholic beverage. The further segmentation of non – alcoholic beverage in India comes out to be of carbonated and non – carbonated beverage. The main segments that are observed in the non- carbonated non – alcoholic segments comprises of juices, bottled water, energy drinks, ready to drink tea and coffee, flavoured milk, malted drinks and other drinks that are available. The carbonated drinks are segmented into cola flavoured drinks, lime- lemon flavoured drinks, orange flavoured drinks and others. The report covers the detailed insights of the energy drinks in the global and the Indian market. The report covers the Indian energy drinks market in a detailed segmental analysis with the value and volumetric analysis. The report also covers the leading companies that are involved in the manufacturing of the energy and sports drinks. The different brands and companies involved in the organized energy and sports drinks market in India are also analyzed in this report. The report also gives an idea on the pricing analysis of each of the product available in the energy & sports drinks market.

Energy and sports drinks have seen a drastic growth in the recent years in the global front. Extensive and irregular working hours and the increasing occurrence of social gatherings have been one of the major reasons for the adoption of consumers towards the consumption of energy drinks. The global energy and sports drink market grew with a CAGR of more than 12% in the period of five years from 2009 to 2015, accounting for almost 11% of the global soft drinks industry. People normally take energy and sports drinks after having intense workouts in the gyms. Sports drinks aim to serve as water or an energy provider during or after demanding physical exercise. They usually contain a mix of water and carbohydrates and are fortified with electrolytes. When compared to the global market, the Indian energy and sports drinks market is at a very nascent stage, but has huge potential in the coming years. The increasing number of players interested to enter this segment is one major reason for the same. Raising health concerns and growing popularity of energy drinks are expected to boost the energy drinks market over the forecast period. Furthermore, significant growth in number of athlete and sports persons is likely to support the growth in this market in the near future. The Indian energy and sports drinks market showcased a CAGR of more than 19.50% in the period of three years from 2012 to 2015.

According to “India Energy & Sports Drinks Market Outlook, 2021”, the Indian energy and sports drink market is still at a very nascent stage when compared to the global front. Many companies are present in the Indian market as people are shifting more towards the healthy side of drinks. Health concerns have always been a major factor to the Indian consumers and so are the manufacturers who are trying to market the product with the same aspect. Red Bull, Monster Beverages, Coca Cola India, PepsiCo, AMUL India, Goldwin Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Hector Beverages are some of the companies that have acquired a major share in the Indian market. Consumers confuse both energy and sports drinks as the same product. But both the products have vast difference. Energy drinks include high amount of caffeine and other stimulating chemicals which keep the body energized. On the other hand, sports drinks are drinks that athletes take after the body gets dehydrated. So to make the consumers aware about the difference the manufactures are promoting to create awareness by celebrity endorsements, promotional activities in various events and awareness campaigns. Red Bull dominates the Indian energy drinks market with more than half of the market in its pocket. Whereas, in the sports drinks segment PepsiCo India dominates with its brand Gatorade which is the most used product in India. In the coming years, more brands are expected to make their presence in the Indian market. Manufacturers are coming with many organic and healthy substitutes to the traditional energy and sports drinks market in India.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of Energy and Sport Drink market in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

