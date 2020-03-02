“I KNOW WHY YOU’RE SINGLE, SIS,” writes Reality TV Producer, a quick read that could change women’s lives

A new book geared toward single women and their friends. Nadia Stanley, a Los Angeles resident, reminds readers of all the mantras women say that might not be self serving. Common phrases like “all men or dogs,” she spins by asking does that mean all women are bi&#@%s? #ToughLoveForYourSoul

LOS ANGELES, California – “I Know Why You’re Single, Sis!” Available now on www.iknowwhybooks.com but ofﬁcially launching in March of 2020, on all platforms. It’s a quick read that caters to the busy women, allowing the reader to ﬁnish the book in less than an hour. A witty, but insightful look at the modern women and how she thinks. After reading, if it doesn’t turn your entire world upside down in the best way possible, it will at the very least spark a great conversation.

To better describe the book, Nadia Stanley, has coined the phrase “Tough Love for your Soul.” The underlying subject matter discuss topics such as the Law of Attraction, Self Love, Inner Beauty and points out that being happy is even more important than being in a relationship.

This book might get “The Realest Book Award” because Nadia admits her own sister, Executive Director of Litigation at Sony Pictures, literally threw the book at the wall a couple times while reading. The book is purposefully written in a conversational style, one that’s been likened to Carrie Bradshaw’s character from “Sex In the City” but is one hundred percent her “Virgo truth.” All women need to read this in a time where statistics show “singledom” is on the rise. All friends of women who are tired of being single, need to read this to pass on some of the gems that are embedded in the sarcasm.

An interactive book, where readers are asked to check off all the things they’ve heard themselves say before. Sayings like, “I hate blind dates,” and “I’m not into online dating,” but in the conclusion of the book encourages readers to journal and write down what they’re grateful for and determine the 10 things they want in a man.

Nadia Stanley, a Los Angeles resident for the past 6 years, has been a top Global TV Producer for over a decade, former Co-Producer of Fox Networks’ hit cooking show “Hell’s Kitchen”. Previously working with an array of top companies like Ryan Seacrest Production’s, working on the popular show “Shah’s of Sunset.”, & at NBC Universal! Her career also spans overseas owning a Production Company on the island of Jamaica that produced one of the top youth TV Shows, “Talk Up Yout.” The former TV Producer was also called to Uganda to produce the ﬁrst ever Presidential Debate. In 2017 she walked away from her job in TV Production, and the paychecks to follow her passions and pursue her purpose. In the past two years of soul searching she penned the book “I Know Why You’re Single, Sis!” Nadia Stanley is known to her friends as the voice of reason, the go to person for sound advice, her friend circle just expanded with this book.

