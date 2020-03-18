Hyperscale Data Centres Industry Analysis 2020 | By Leading Key Players Digital Reality, NTT and Global SWitch

The Business Research Company’s Hyperscale Data Centres Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The hyperscale data centers market consists of sales of hyper scale data centers and related services. This industry includes companies that have distributed data warehouses that focus on maintaining the scalability of the data along with managing a large amount of data. Hyperscale data centers operate in buildings or dedicated space within a building, or a group of buildings that house computer systems and related components, such as telecommunications and storage systems on large scale with thousands of individual servers operating together through a high-speed network.

The major players operating in hyperscale data industry are investing to find alternatives to meet their high power requirements for existing and new facilities across the globe to reduce their carbon footprint. The leading data center providers are purchasing clean, renewable energy sources. The hyperscale data centers require a continuous supply of high power in order to process and store the data.

Hyperscale Data Centres Market, Segmentation

By Type

1.Cloud Providers

2.Colocation Providers

3.Enterprises

By Component

1.Solution

2.Service

By Application

1.Manufacturing

2.Government Utilities

3.BFSI

4.IT & Telecommunication

5.Healthcare

6.Energy

Few Points From Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Hyperscale Data Centres Market Characteristics

3. Hyperscale Data Centres Market Size And Growth

4. Hyperscale Data Centres Market Segmentation

5. Hyperscale Data Centres Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

25. Hyperscale Data Centres Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Global Hyperscale Data Centres Market

27. Hyperscale Data Centres Market Trends And Strategies

28. Hyperscale Data Centres Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

29. Appendix

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the hyperscale data centers market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the hyperscale data centers market are Digital Reality, NTT, Corgan Associates, DPR Construction, Holder Construction Group, ISG Construction, Hensel Phelps, Pepper Construction, Hoffman Construction and Global Switch.

