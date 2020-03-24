Hyperscale Data Centers Market Global Opportunity, Trend and Forecast to 225

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Hyperscale Data Centers Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Hyperscale computing is the ability of architecture to scale as increased demand is placed on the system. This requires the ability to seamlessly add compute, memory, networking, and storage resources to a given node or set of nodes that make up a larger distributed computing environment. Hyperscale data center, is the trend started by companies like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft, is supposed to be the model of efficiency. Hyperscale data center can be explained as large-scale data centers that are architected for a homogeneous scale-out greenfield application portfolio using high-density, increasingly disaggregated, and power-optimized structures.

In 2018, the global Hyperscale Data Centers market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

NVIDIA Corporation

Lenovo

Cavium

Quanta Computer

Broadcom

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies

Ericsson AB

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Large data centers

Small and medium-sized data centers

Market segment by Application, split into

Colocation Providers

Cloud Providers

Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

