HYPERSCALE DATA CENTERS MARKET 2020 KEY PLAYERS CISCO SYSTEMS, NVIDIA CORPORATION, LENOVO, CAVIUM, QUANTA COMPUTER AND BROADCOM

Global Hyperscale Data Centers Market report outlines the evolution of Hyperscale Data Centers industry by type and applications. The market segmented by manufacturers, regions, type and application

Hyperscale computing is the ability of architecture to scale as increased demand is placed on the system. This requires the ability to seamlessly add compute, memory, networking, and storage resources to a given node or set of nodes that make up a larger distributed computing environment.

Hyperscale data center, is the trend started by companies like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft, is supposed to be the model of efficiency. Hyperscale data center can be explained as large-scale data centers that are architected for a homogeneous scale-out greenfield application portfolio using high-density, increasingly disaggregated, and power-optimized structures.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Cisco Systems

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Lenovo

• Cavium

• Quanta Computer

• Broadcom

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• IBM Corporation

• …

The global Hyper scale Data Centers market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Hyperscale Data Centers.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment By Type –

• Large data centers

• Small and medium-sized data centers

Market Segment By Application –

• Colocation Providers

• Cloud Providers

• Enterprises

