HYPERBARIC OXYGEN THERAPY (HBOT) MARKET 2020-2026 BUSINESS ANALYSIS || LEADING PLAYERS – HEARMEC CO., LTD., IHC HYTECH B.V., LIFE HEALTHCARE, HYPERBARIC SAC

The global hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.47 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.18 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and prevalence of demand of arthroscopy in these populations.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) market are OxyHeal International, Inc., Fink Engineering Pty. Ltd., Richmond Hyperbaric Health Center, ETC BioMedical Systems, Hearmec Co., Ltd., IHC Hytech B.V., Life healthcare, Hyperbaric SAC, Advanced Hyperbaric Recovery, Sechrist Industries, Inc., SOS Medical Group Ltd. (SOS Hyperlite Ltd), Perry Baromedical Corporation, HAUX-LIFE-SUPPORT GmbH, Healogics and Gulf Coast Hyperbarics, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Market

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is a device which is used in the delivery of the pure oxygen to internal tissues with high atmospheric pressure in the body. While HBOT process, the pressure can be increased more than three times to the normal atmospheric pressure which creates high amount of pressure of oxygen. HBOT devices can be used for the treatment of various disease such as bell’s palsy, HIV/AIDS, spinal cord injuries, Parkinson’s disease, asthma, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, sport injuries, stroke and migraines.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Amandeep Hospital (India) launched hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), which will help patients in the quick recovery of wounds especially diabetic foot ulcers and non-healing wounds.

Competitive Analysis: Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Market

The global hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Market : By Product Type

Monoplace HBOT Devices

Topical HBOT Devices

Multiplace HBOT Devices

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Market : By Application

Wound Healing

Decompression Sickness

Infection Treatment

Gas Embolism

Others

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

