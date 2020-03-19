Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market 2020-2027|Indepth Analysis of Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, Demands and Forecast Report

The “Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-users, and geography. The global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure market.

Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) offers the capability to virtualize all elements of the hardware systems. It comprises software-defined storage, networking, and virtualized computing. HCI helps to limit the requirement of installing a separate storage area network of network attached storage; thereby reducing the operating cost in an infrastructural system. The market for hyper-converged infrastructure is presently at the burgeoning stage and is projected to grow exponentially owing to the proliferation of virtual desktop infrastructure across diverse applications. Rising concerns for disaster recovery and data protection is significantly driving the hyper-converged infrastructure market growth.

Further, increasing need to reduce the capital and operational expenditure is supplementing the growth of the market. However, lack of flexibility hampers the growth of the market to a considerable extent. Emergence of composable infrastructure and hybrid cloud is projected to create new growth opportunities for the hyper-converged infrastructure market. Further, increasing investments in development of the data center infrastructures is opportunistic for the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the hyper-converged infrastructure industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market based on component, application, and industry vertical. It also includes market size and forecast till 2027 for the overall hyper-converged infrastructure market for five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report provides a detailed overview of the hyper-converged infrastructure industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market based on component, application, and industry vertical. It also includes market size and forecast till 2027 for the overall hyper-converged infrastructure market for five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting hyper-converged infrastructure market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics influencing the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the hyper-converged infrastructure market.

Also, key market players influencing the hyper-converged infrastructure market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company overview, products & services offered, financial information for the last three years, key developments in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the hyper-converged infrastructure market are Cisco Systems, Dell EMC, Netapp, Huawei, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMWARE, Nutanix, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Scale Computing among others.

