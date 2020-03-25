HydroxyapatiteMarket Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026 | SofSera, Fluidinova, Bio-Rad, Bonesupport AB, Sigma Graft, Merck, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials

Global Hydroxyapatite Market is accounted for $2.24 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The market is propelling due to the growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and increasing demand for medical implants. On the other hand, the Unfavourable Healthcare Reforms in the US is restraining market growth.

Hydroxyapatite (HAp) is a naturally occurring mineral form of calcium apatite with the formula Ca5 (PO4)3(OH), but it is usually written Ca10(PO4)6(OH)2 i.e., calcium phosphate similar to the human hard tissues in morphology and composition. Particularly, it has a hexagonal structure and a stoichiometric Ca/P ratio of 1.67, which is identical to bone apatite. They are mainly used as agrochemical fertilizer.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016313

With respect to geography, the North American region is considered to be one of the prime consumers of hydroxyapatite, globally. The encountered growth of the North America HAp market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population across the globe and increasing number of arthroplasty and dental implant surgeries performed in the region.

Some of the key players in the Hydroxyapatite market are SofSera, Fluidinova, Bio-Rad, Bonesupport AB, Sigma Graft, Merck, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Zimmer Biomet, Nano Interface Technology, Taihei Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., APS Materials, CG Bio Inc., SIRIM Tech Venture Sdn Bhd, Bonesupport A, and Cam Bioceramics.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/SMRC00016313

Types Covered:

– Micro-Sized

– Nano-Sized

– Greater Than Micrometer

Products Covered:

– Research Grade Hydroxyapatite

– Medical Grade Hydroxyapatite

Applications Covered:

– Plastic Surgery

– Dental Care

– Orthopedic

– Other Applications

– Biochemical Research

Distribution Channels Covered:

– Distributor

– Direct Sales

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016313

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.