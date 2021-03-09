Hydroponics Market Investment in Innovative Services Augurs Well – LumiGrow, Heliospectra AB, The Scotts Company LLC

Hydroponics results in higher yield as compared to conventional agricultural practices. To feed the growing population, the productivity of food crops must be increased within an existing land through alternative farming techniques. According to the United Nation’s report on the worldwide population, plants in the hydroponic system have 20–25% higher yields than a soil-based system with productivity of 2–5 times higher.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Hydroponics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global hydroponics market accounted for over US$ 7.6 (estimated) billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2030.

Hydroponics Market Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global hydroponics market include LumiGrow, Heliospectra AB, The Scotts Company LLC, LOGIQS B.V., JAYA Hydroponic Farms, AmHydro, Hydrodynamics International, Hydroponic Systems, Emerald Harvest, and Advanced Nutrients, among others.

Get Access to Sample Pages @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/189

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

-This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics through 2019-2030, which will assist in identifying prevailing market opportunities.

-Major countries in each region are mapped as per the individual market revenue.

-The region-wise and country-wise hydroponics market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report. Key players of the hydroponics market are listed.

-This study evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

-An in-depth analysis of segmentation of the market is provided to elucidate the prevailing market opportunities.

Hydroponics Market Key Segments:

By Equipment

– HVAC

– LED Grow Light

– Irrigation Systems

– Material Handling

– Control Systems

– Other Equipment

By Type

– Aggregate Hydroponic System

o Closed Systems

o Open Systems

– Liquid Hydroponic Systems

By Geography

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o Spain

o UK

o Russia

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Request for Data Pack @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/data-pack/189

About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com