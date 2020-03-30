Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

An exclusive Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Hydrophobic interaction chromatography (HIC) is the separation technique which separates molecules based on its hydrophobicity. It is one of the most widely used methods for separating and purifying proteins. In this type of chromatography, hydrophobic groups such as phenyl, octyl, or butyl, are connected to the stationary column. HIC separations are designed using the different conditions of those used in ion-exchange chromatography.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence High Throughput Screening the development rate of the Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product And Services (Resin, Columns, Buffers); Sample Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Other Samples); End User (Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations And Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Research And Academic Institutes)and Geography

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GE Healthcare

Tosoh Corporation

Waters Corporation

Geno Technology

Sepax Technologies

JNC Corporation

Knauer

