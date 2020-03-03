Hydraulic Cylinders Market | CAGR of 5.1% | Enormous growth & market size with recent trends, demand by top vendors

Summary

A hydraulic cylinder is a mechanical actuator that uses unidirectional force through a unidirectional stroke for applications in manufacturing machinery, construction equipment, and engineering vehicles. It includes piston rod, base port, piston nut, piston seal, tube, round mount, and rod port. These hydraulic cylinders are used in industrial and mobile applications for efficient operations in various industries such as mining equipment, construction equipment, and agricultural.

Oil is used to transmit pressure in hydraulic cylinders at a higher power density in industrial applications, and thus, can handle extreme loads. Hydraulic cylinders are reliable in hostile conditions and hence, are replacing pneumatic cylinders and mechanical actuators. They are cheap as compared to pneumatic cylinders. Thus, this factor plays a vital role in driving the hydraulic cylinder market.

Actuant Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Caterpillar Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Jarp Industries, Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Texas Hydraulics, and Wipro Enterprises Limited

The global hydraulic cylinders market is expected to reach $16,333.1 million by 2025, from $11,055.5 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2025.

The global hydraulic cylinders market is segmented based on function, design, bore size, and region. Based on function, the market is fragmented into single acting cylinder and double acting cylinder. The double acting cylinder segment is anticipated to dominate the global hydraulic cylinders market throughout the study period.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world Hydraulic Cylinders Market.

The market projections from 2017 to 2025 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of Hydraulic Cylinders Market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

