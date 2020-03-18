HVDC Transmission Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2026

HVDC Transmission market report includes methodical description of the various factors such as market growth and detailed information about the different company’s revenue, growth, technological developments, production and the various other strategic developments. HVDC Transmission report performs industry analysis of market size, status and forecast 2019 – 2026. With the study of competitor analysis, businesses get knowhow of the strategies of key players in the market that includes but are not limited to new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. All the data and information collected in the HVDC Transmission business report is studied and analyzed with the verified tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Get more info about “Global HVDC Transmission Market Report” by requesting Sample Copy HERE: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-hvdc-transmission-market

Global HVDC Transmission Market By Component (Converter Stations, Transmission Cables, Electrodes, Control & Protection, Reactive Power Supplies), Project Type (Point-To-Point Transmission, Back-To-Back Stations, Multi-terminal Systems), Technology (Capacitor Commutated Converter, Voltage Source Converter, Line Commutated Converter), Application (Bulk Power Transmission, Interconnecting Grids, Infeed Urban Areas), Power Rating (Below 500 MW, 501-1000 MW, 1001-1500 MW, 1501-2000 MW, Above 2001 MW), Voltage Rating (Less Than 350 kV, 350-640 kV, 640-800 kV, More Than 800 kV), Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Company Coverage of HVDC Transmission market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

ABB,

Siemens,

General Electric,

TOSHIBA CORPORATION,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NEXANS, NKT A/S, Hitachi Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Schneider Electric, Prysmian Group, American Superconductor, LSIS Co. Ltd., C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering Co. Ltd., TransGrid Solutions, ATCO LTD., Doble Engineering Company, HVDC Technologies Ltd., Eltek, Origin Co. Ltd., Abengoa, TDK Electronics AG and AECOM among others

Market Analysis:

Global HVDC transmission market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the surge in population globally which in turn increase the demand for electricity consumption. With the rise in the need for cable based transmission instead of overhead transmission lines are driving the growth of the market. High Voltage Direct Current Transmission (HDVC) is the bulk transmission of electric power over long distances. The systems are connected through the power grids in the particular area which also eliminates the issues related to loss of electricity. HDVC is less expensive and is the most efficient solution for transmitting the electrical power generated from solar and wind farms over the long distances. It uses the voltages between 100kV–800kV and maintains the economy of each grid.

The most advanced tools and techniques are applied to produce this HVDC Transmission report which gives the best experience to the business and the user. This HVDC Transmission market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This market report potentially endows you with the numerous insights and business solutions that will assist you stay ahead of the competition. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players.

Presentation of the Market

The HVDC Transmission research report includes the presentation of the market by firstly introducing the overview of the market, presenting a detailed study of the market by evaluating the growth drivers, restraining factors and opportunities at length.

Analysis of the leading segments

The market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application, end user industry, raw materials. It becomes easy to understand the market through the segmentation.

Segmentation:

By Component

Converter Stations Valves Thyristor Valves Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors Transformers Harmonic Filters AC Filters DC Filters Circuit Breakers Reactors Surge Arresters

Transmission Cables

Electrodes

Control and Protection

Reactive Power Supplies

By Project Type

Point-To-Point Transmission Monopolar Bipolar

Back-To-Back Stations

Multi-Terminal Systems

By Technology

Capacitor Commutated Converter

Voltage Source Converter HVDC UHVDC

Line Commutated Converter HVDC UHVDC



By Application

Bulk Power Transmission Overhead Submarine and Underground

Interconnecting Grids

Infeed Urban Areas

By Power Rating

Below 500 MW

501–1000 MW

1001-1500 MW

1501-2000 MW

Above 2001 MW

By Voltage Rating

Less Than 350 kV

350-640 kV

640-800 kV

More Than 800 kV

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This report will enable both of the sides in market be an established firm or a relative new entrant. It helps the established firms to know about the moves which are being performed by their competitors and also helps the new entrants by educating them about the market situations and the industry trends. This report is quite fruitful in helping to understand the market definition and all the aspects of the market including the CAGR value and key profiles.

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-hvdc-transmission-market

What are the major market growth drivers?

Efficient solution for long distance electricity transmission is driving the market for HVDC

There is a surge in the demand for voltage sourced converter

There is substantial shift towards the renewable energy sources globally which is driving the market growth

There are various government initiatives and policies that are driving the market for HVDC

There is an increase in the demand for cable based transmission which is fueling growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, ABB had announced that they have launched the world’s first integrated power transformer which will be enhancing the reliability and efficiency. The transformer will be equipped with digital hubs that allow access to plug-and-play capabilities of smart devices. The launch had enhanced the product life by taking preventing an action for any outages

In January 2018, Siemens completed the manufacturing of the world’s first 1100 kV transformer and its efficiency was well above 99% of its rated power. The transformer will enable HVDC transmission up to a distance of 3284km with very minimal electricity losses. The launch had enabled the company in achieving a new dimension in high-voltage direct-current transmission.

Competitive Analysis

Global HVDC transmission market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of HVDC transmission market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America, Middle East and Africa

Complete report on Global HVDC Transmission Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

What Managed HVDC Transmission Market Research Offers:

Managed HVDC Transmission Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports

Managed HVDC Transmission industry provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2019-2019)

Managed HVDC Transmission market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Global Managed HVDC Transmission industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Strategic for the new entrants in Managed HVDC Transmission market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]