HVDC Converter Station Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

Top Companies in the Global HVDC Converter Station Market

ABB, Siemens, BHEL, Orano, GE & Alstom Energy, Mitsubishi, Hitachi, Toshiba, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the HVDC Converter Station market will register a 6.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 9862.8 million by 2025, from $ 7656.4 million in 2019.

Market Overview

An HVDC converter station (or simply converter station) is a specialised type of substation which forms the terminal equipment for a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line. It converts direct current to alternating current or the reverse.

Market Insights

The HVDC Converter Station market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global HVDC Converter Station Market on the basis of Types are

0-500MW, 501MW-999MW, 1000MW-2000MW, 2000+ MW

On The basis Of Application, the Global HVDC Converter Station Market is Segmented into

Underground Power links, Powering Island and Remote Loads, Connecting Wind Farms, Interconnecting Networks, Oil & Gas Platforms

Regions Are covered By HVDC Converter Station Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

