HVAC Services Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2020-2026

The HVAC Services Market was valued at USD 54.74 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 78.10 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period 2020- 2026. Growing construction business in major emerging economies and the growing end-user markets, like data center market, etc., are major factors driving the growth of the HVAC services market, over the forecast period. Since the service firms rely extensively on labor for their operations, the existing demand and supply gap in the labor/HVAC technicians clubbed with high-cost technicians is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Some of the key players covered in this report are Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, LG Electronics, Siemens AG, Electrolux Ab, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Carrier Corporation, Johnson Controls Inc, Daikin Industries Ltd, Nortek Global HVAC, Lennox International, Inc., Fuijitsu General Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH

Scope of the Report

The HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) services market includes the different services provided to the end users by the OEMs and other regional players. The services primarily include installation and system integration, maintenance, and repair, etc. The end users include building contractors and owners (non-residential), home owners, retail stores, food services companies, pharmaceutical, and healthcare companies, among others. The HVAC service market has a direct correlation with the HVAC equipment market. Any changes in demand for the equipment will impact the service market positively as higher demand for new equipment leads to higher installation or retrofitting services.

Competitive Landscape:

North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe and other have been studied at length based on various parameters of businesses such as type, size, application, and end-users.

– Detailed overview of HVAC Services Market

– Changing market dynamics of the HVAC Services Market industry

– In-depth segmentation of HVAC Services Market by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of HVAC Services Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

