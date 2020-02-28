HVAC Market 2019 Analysis by Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

According toBlueWeave Consulting, The global HVAC Market stood at USD 145 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 183 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3.2%. Rising infrastructure and construction activities, along with the focus on the adoption of energy-efficient HVAC systems, is anticipated to fuel the demand for HVAC across the globe in the coming years. Moisture regulation is essential for both building and personal health. A high level of moisture can cause mold and decay growth, and a lesser amount makes discomfort and temperature loss. HVAC system offers moisture regulation as a part of the system’s process, make sure that an optimum moisture level is regulated and dependable.

Technological trends that are driving the market growth such as movement-activated Air Conditioning, Thermally Driven Air Conditioning, On-Demand Hot Water Re-circulator, Ice-Powered Air Conditioning. Other trends like Dual-Fuel Heat Pumps, Sensor-Enhanced Ventilation, Geothermal Heat Pumps, Smart Homes, 3-D Printed Air Conditioners, and Harnessing Heat from a Computer are also pushing up the market.

Rising R&D expenditures and activities by the leading players are impacting the growth of the market positively. Additionally, more proficient heating and air conditioning units offer more options for air circulation and moving air throughout the surroundings than ever before. The usage of fans and air strainers will expand the air quality of atmospheres while also producing a more common temperature. Since the technology used to build HVAC systems has enhanced together with better manufacturing resources, these systems are now durable and energy-efficient.

Increasing temperature and changing climate across the globe are accelerating the demand for cooling systems. High efficient systems help to reduce the power bills and provide a high level of comfort. The increasing number of connected home devices equipped with wireless technology is expected to boost the demand for cooling systems across the globe.

The major players in the global HVAC market include Johnson Controls International PLC, Daikin Industries Ltd, Gree Electric Appliances, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc, , Danfoss, Carrier Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Haier, Other Prominent Players.

