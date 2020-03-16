HVAC Controls Market 2018-2023: Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Siemens, Schneider Electric and Others.

According to Market Study Report, HVAC Controls Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the HVAC Controls Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the HVAC Controls Market.

The HVAC Controls Market was valued at USD 13.63 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 27.04 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.1% between 2018 and 2023. This report spread across 161 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 69 Tables and 63 figures are now available in this research. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Key Players profiled in the HVAC Controls Market:

Honeywell (US)

Johnson Controls (US)

Siemens (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Emerson (US)

Delta Controls (Canada)

Ingersoll-Rand (Ireland)

United Technologies (US)

Lennox (US)

Distech Controls (Canada)

The integrated control system is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023.The integrated control system includes the combination of temperature, ventilation, and other control systems. This combined effect enables users to benefit from different features of different controls. Integrated control systems are also expected to integrate communication modes such as Wi-Fi, cloud computing, and Internet of Things (IoT), which would help in virtually controlling, monitoring, and maintaining HVAC systems from anywhere.

Controlled equipment is responsible for the execution process of an HVAC control system. This equipment carries out physical operations to alter the temperature, humidity, and flow of air, and achieve user-defined standards of internal atmosphere. Controllers receive data from sensors, convert the data into a compatible format, and then compares them with user-defined parameters to make logical decisions to turn on or off HVAC equipment, controlled equipment, control valves, and dampers.

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the HVAC controls market between 2018 and 2023.In APAC, growth in building construction and strict regulations for maintaining high energy efficiency of the HVAC equipment in new buildings are increasing. China plans to have 50% of all the new buildings to be certified as green buildings by 2020. This requires an efficient utility of energy, which can be achieved with the use of energy-efficient HVAC systems and HVAC controls.

Research Coverage:

The research report analyzes the HVAC controls market on the basis of system, component, implementation type, application, and geography. Based on system, the HVAC controls market has been classified into temperature, ventilation, humidity, and integrated control system. The market has been segmented on the basis of component into sensors and controllers & controlled devices. Based on implementation type, the market has been segmented into new construction and retrofit.