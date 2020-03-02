Human Microbiome Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

The human microbiome is the aggregate of all microbiota that resides on or within any of a number of human tissues and bio fluids, including the skin, mammary glands, placenta, seminal fluid, uterus, ovarian follicles, lung, saliva, oral mucosa, conjunctiva, biliary, and gastrointestinal tracts. It includes; bacteria, archaea, fungi, protists and viruses. As per recent estimates, a human body harbors microorganism having a ratio of 3:1 compared to the number of human cells present. The relationship of most microbes with the human bodies ranges from being commensal and mutualistic to neutral and harmful.

Human Microbiome Market is valued at USD 210.3 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 744.6 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period.

Human microbiome-based therapies are available in the form of foods, prebiotics, diagnostic devices, probiotics, medical foods, drugs, and supplements. Technological advancements in metagenomics and next-generation sequencing have made microbiome-based testing easier and cheaper, and have led to the rapid analysis of the genomic content of microorganisms from human sample. This has boosted the development process for microbiome-based diagnostics.

Global human microbiome market report is segmented on the basis of product type, diseases, application and region & country level. Based on product type, global human microbiome market is classified as probiotics, prebiotics, symbiotics, and others. Based upon diseases, global human microbiome market is classified into obesity, diabetes, autoimmune disorder, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, central nervous system disorders, and others. Based upon application, global human microbiome market is classified as therapeutics and diagnostics.

The regions covered in this human microbiome market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Human Microbiome is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for –

Global human microbiome market report covers prominent players like Avidbiotics Inc., Avidbiotics Corp., 4D Pharma, Series Therapeutics, Second Genome, Enterome, MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC, Rebiotix Inc., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Osel Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Metabiomics Corporate, Synthetic Biologics, Inc., DuPont, BiomX Ltd., and others.

Market Dynamics–

The increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases are expected to drive the growth of the global human microbiome market. According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, 13% of world population (adults) was obese. As per New Era of Treatment of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders, published in 2016, microbes residing in the human gastrointestinal tract act as an endocrine organ, whose composition and functionality contribute to the development of obesity. However, stringent government regulations related to the approval of human microbiome-based therapies are creating a major weakness to the growth of the market. Moreover, growing investments by governments in the development of human microbiome-based therapies are creating abundant growth opportunities for the global market for human microbiome.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Human Microbiome Market–

North America is expected to dominate the global human microbiome market and held major market share due to the growing funding and research and development activities by companies and research institutes in this region. The presence of a large number of players who are adopting various initiatives such as investment in research and development for the development of the new therapeutic area for microbiome to prevent health issues such as irritable bowel syndrome, immune diseases, etc. is further contributing to the market in this region.

Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region for the human microbiome market attributed to the rising government funding in personalize medicine and the emergence of numerous initiatives to develop human microbiome in countries such as China, Japan. These initiatives aim to optimize the methods for the assessment of the effect of the gut microbiome on human health through the standardization of protocols and procedures.

Market Segmentation: –

By Product Type:

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Symbiotics

Other Products

By Application:

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

By Diseases:

Obesity

Diabetes

Autoimmune Disorder

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Central Nervous System Disorders

Other Diseases

