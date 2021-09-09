Human Microbiome Market 2020-2026 Set For A Booming First Quarter || Leading Players are Dohme Corp, Seres Therapeutics, Synthetic Biologics Inc, Synlogic, MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS

Today’s businesses call for the highly focused, comprehensive and detail-oriented information about the market so that they get a clear idea about the market landscape. The Human Microbiome market research report is generated with a combination of detailed industry insights, and use of latest tools and technology. The study of this market research report covers a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is targeted based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The Human Microbiome market research report plays a key role in developing the strategies for sales, advertising, marketing, and promotion.

Global human microbiome market is expected to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 28.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rise in the advanced technology, increase in the aging population and rise in incidence of chronic diseases.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global human microbiome market are ENTEROME, Yakult, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Metabiomics Corporation, ViThera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Second Genome Inc., MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS LLC, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Osel, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Seres Therapeutics, Synthetic Biologics, Inc, Synlogic, MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS, LLC, 4D pharma plc, Metabogen AB, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Symberix, Symbiotix Biotherapies, Inc, and others.

Market Definition: Global Human Microbiome Market

Human tissues are covered with trillions of microorganisms including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, collectively known as human microbiota. All the genes present inside these microorganisms are known as microbiome. These human microbes are so much in abundance inside the human body such that contributes around 2-3 kg weight. Understanding of human microbiome is increasing due to technological advancement and analytical techniques.

Segmentation: Global Human Microbiome Market

Human Microbiome Market : By Product

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Medical Foods

Supplements

Others

Human Microbiome Market : By Application

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

Human Microbiome Market : By Disease

Obesity

Diabetes

Autoimmune Disorder

Metabolic & Gastrointestinal Disorders

Cancer

Other Diseases

Human Microbiome Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Human Microbiome Market:

In April 2018, Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced the acquisition of Rebiotix Inc. The acquisition would help Ferring Pharmaceuticals in the ongoing microbiome research as well strengthen their innovative product pipeline.

In January 2016, Enterome Bioscience SA and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd collaborated with a purpose to develop drug for therapeutics in gastrointestinal disorders by targeting microbiome as approach. The research and development would help in bringing new therapies to patients.

Human Microbiome Market : Competitive Analysis

Global human microbiome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global human microbiome market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Human Microbiome Market : Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Human Microbiome Market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of Human Microbiome Market

