Human Machine Interface Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)

Market Overview

The global human machine interface market was valued at USD 3.36 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 6.56 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.3%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). The human interface machine is supported by the growth of the Industry 4.0. This rise of new digital industrial technology is having an affirmative impact on this industry.

– The manufacturing industry remains a key driver for economic growth, societal wealth, and improved standard of living. On the same time, the manufacturing industry is focusing on increasing efforts for lowering their expenses in the numerous businesses and this effort is propelling the growth of the global human machine interface (HMI) market.

– The presence of a considerable number of solution providers and increasing high-end production activities, like chatbots and digital assistants, driving the HMI market. Nowadays, chatbots are combined with BigData to provide more assistance to the end user. The demand for these chatbots in the service industry is acting as a positive outlook for the human machine interface market.

– On the contrary side, the automated equipment requires higher capital expenditure, when compared to a manual system. Moreover, skilled labors are required for the proper functioning and operating those machines, which result in an increase in total cost.

– In September 2018, Siemens AG introduced assistant systems that visualize the dynamic processes that bring the energy transition to the power grid and provide targeted recommendations for actions to optimize the grids and prevent blackouts.

Scope of the Report

Human machine interface (HMI) is used to optimize a process, by centralizing and digitizing, for the user, where the operators can see relevant pieces of information in different forms of graphs, chatbots, or digital assistance. Adoption of automation in various end-user industries, like in food and beverages, packaging, etc. to increase operational efficiencies is a major trend catalyzing the expansion of the human machine interface market. Currently, the increasing number of industrial applications and automation in the United States is expected to propel the utilization of human machine interfaces in the country, which is helping the industry to grow.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586006

Key Market Trends

The Pharmaceutical Sector is Expected to Witness Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

– The pharmaceutical industry has been increasingly adopting automation, owing to various factors, such as demand for more production and better efficiency. Moreover, companies have been adopting philosophies, such as lean manufacturing and six sigma, which increase the emphasis on efficiency.

– Technology combined with automation can drive for better output and efficiency of the manufacturing process. The impact of automation can be seen in the current trend of the pharmaceutical industry of using high-precision contamination-free minimal human-interaction machines. This augments the need for automated solutions, particularly with respect to remote monitoring processes, thereby, increasing the demand for HMI solutions.

– According to a report by Torreya Partners and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to witness a CAGR of around 150-200% in different countries. Such huge growth may catalyze the human machine interface industry.

– In addition to that, ‘defect identification’ is one of the major inspections in the pharmaceutical and chemical industry and it is implemented for ensuring the quality of products, avoiding a mix-up of medicines during packaging, labeling print verification, barcoding, color recognition, etc. which are being automated to increase efficiency, owing to which HMI systems are expected to grow.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR

– Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher growth rate, compared to other regions, because of the increase in disposable income and an increase in population. In this region, China and Japan are the manufacturing hubs of the pieces of equipment required for the human interface machine. On the same side, in India manufacturing has emerged as one of the high-growth sectors. ‘Make in India’ program places India on the world map as a manufacturing hub and gives global recognition to the Indian economy.

– According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the manufacturing sector of India has the potential to reach USD 1 trillion by 2025 and India is expected to rank among the top three growth economies and manufacturing destination of the world by the year 2020.

Competitive Landscape

The intensity of competitive rivalry in this market is high, due to the presence of large-scale companies, such as ABB Group, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and Schneider Electric Co. Changing operational and business needs have actuated supported advancements with regards to HMI innovation. Evolved forms of HMI, such as high-performance HMIs, touch screens, and mobile devices, along with more traditional models are available in the market. The players in this industry are constantly working on developing new product portfolio to gain competitive advantages with mergers and acquisitions, partnership, and constant innovations.

– March 2019 – GE Healthcare and Rockwell Automation collaborated to drive the next generation of bioprocessing automation. This collaboration may help drug manufacturers improve efficiencies, get to market faster, and deliver personalized medicines with innovative solutions, and this is expected to help biopharmaceutical manufacturers to meet the needs of the biopharma 4.0 era.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3586006

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Move Toward Industry 4.0 and Adoption of IoT

4.3.2 Increased Focus on Developing Manufacturing Processes

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Set-up Costs and Lack of Skilled Operators

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Offering

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Services

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Food and Beverage

5.2.3 Packaging

5.2.4 Pharmaceutical

5.2.5 Oil and Gas

5.2.6 Metal and Mining

5.2.7 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Mexico

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.2 ABB Ltd

6.3 Honeywell International Inc.

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586006

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155