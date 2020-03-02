Human Identification Market Size, Application, Business Overview, Forecast to 2027 – Thermo Fisher, Promega, Merck, Bio-Rad, QIAGEN, General Electric, Illumina, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent, F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Human Identification refers to a forensic science application branch that is used for analyzing the DNA samples during investigations and identification of an individual. This technology is basically used during identification of a particular object or item from various types of traced evidences.

The Human Identification market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growing government initiatives for the forensic programs, rising focus of the market players on exp and ing and acquisitions, technological advancements and developments and emerging markets. Nevertheless, lack of skilled professionals is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The List of Companies,,- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc,- Promega Corporation,- Merck & Co. , Inc,- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc,- QIAGEN N. V,- General Electric Company,- Illumina, Inc,- Eurofins Scientific,- Agilent Technologies, Inc,- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

The global Human Identification market is segmented on the basis products and services, technology, application and end user. Based on product and services the market is segmented into Consumables, Services, Instruments, Software. Based on technology the market is segmented into Capillary Electrophoresis, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Nucleic Acid Purification & Extraction, Automated Liquid H and ling, Microarrays, Next-Generation Sequencing, Rapid DNA Analysis. Based on application the market is segmented into Forensic, Paternity, Others. Based on end user the market is segmented into Forensic Laboratories, Research and Academic Centers, Government Institutes.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Human Identification market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Human Identification market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Human Identification market from both dem and and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Human Identification market in these regions.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Human Identification Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Human Identification Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Human Identification Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Human Identification Market Overview

5.2 Global Human Identification Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Human Identification Market

