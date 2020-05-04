Human Hair Extension Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Great Lengths, Balmain, Hair Dreams

“

Human Hair Extension Market Latest Research Report 2020 – From QYResearch’s Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Human Hair Extension market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Human Hair Extension Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Human Hair Extension industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Human Hair Extension growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Human Hair Extension industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Human Hair Extension industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Human Hair Extension Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as Great Lengths, Balmain, Hair Dreams, Easihair, Socap, Donna Bella, Cinderella, Hairlocs, Klix Hair Extension, UltraTress, Racoon, Hair Addictionz, FN LONGLOCKS, VivaFemina, Femme Hair Extension, Locks&Bonds, Godrejcp, Anhui Jinruixiang, Ruimei, Xuchang Penghui, Shengtai, Yinnuohair, Xuchang Haoyuan, Meishang, Rebecca, Evergreen Products Group with an authoritative status in the Human Hair Extension Market.

Global Human Hair Extension Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Human hair is the major raw materials for the production of human hair extension in Global. Most manufacturers produce hair extensions via human hair. Manufacturers purchase materials from human hair collectors and synthetic hair manufacturers. With the development of hair extension, human hair collectors manufacturers are also benefited from the hair extension industry in some extent.

The manufacturers and consumers are concentrated in USA, China, Europe, Japan and Africa etc. The hair extension sales industry develops fast in Europe, Africa and South America. The United States is the world’s largest consumer area. Great Lengths, Balmain, dovetail Dreams, Easihair Godrejcp and Rebecca is the world’s main producers. Godrejcp, Rebecca and Great Lengths are global leaders. Rebecca is the world’s largest producer. In 2017, the global consumer market is valued at 1.35 billion USD. In 2017, the USA market is valued at $ 615 million USD, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, human hair extension market has a certain potential in USA, Africa and China. The demand in the areas is relatively stable.

This report covers leading companies associated in Human Hair Extension market:

Great Lengths, Balmain, Hair Dreams, Easihair, Socap, Donna Bella, Cinderella, Hairlocs, Klix Hair Extension, UltraTress, Racoon, Hair Addictionz, FN LONGLOCKS, VivaFemina, Femme Hair Extension, Locks&Bonds, Godrejcp, Anhui Jinruixiang, Ruimei, Xuchang Penghui, Shengtai, Yinnuohair, Xuchang Haoyuan, Meishang, Rebecca, Evergreen Products Group

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

– Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

– Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

– Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

– Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

– Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

– Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

– Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

– Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

– Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

– Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

12” (30CM)

14” (35CM)

16” (40CM)

18” (45CM)

20” (50CM)

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Clip-in

Fusion & Pre-Bonded

Tape-in

Other

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Human Hair Extension markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Human Hair Extension market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Human Hair Extension market.

Table of Contents

1 Human Hair Extension Market Overview

1.1 Human Hair Extension Product Overview

1.2 Human Hair Extension Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 12” (30CM)

1.2.2 14” (35CM)

1.2.3 16” (40CM)

1.2.4 18” (45CM)

1.2.5 20” (50CM)

1.3 Global Human Hair Extension Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Human Hair Extension Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Human Hair Extension Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Human Hair Extension Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Human Hair Extension Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Human Hair Extension Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Human Hair Extension Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Human Hair Extension Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Human Hair Extension Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Human Hair Extension Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Human Hair Extension Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Human Hair Extension Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Human Hair Extension Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Human Hair Extension Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Great Lengths

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Human Hair Extension Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Great Lengths Human Hair Extension Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Balmain

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Human Hair Extension Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Balmain Human Hair Extension Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Hair Dreams

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Human Hair Extension Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Hair Dreams Human Hair Extension Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Easihair

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Human Hair Extension Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Easihair Human Hair Extension Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Socap

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Human Hair Extension Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Socap Human Hair Extension Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Donna Bella

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Human Hair Extension Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Donna Bella Human Hair Extension Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Cinderella

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Human Hair Extension Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Cinderella Human Hair Extension Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Hairlocs

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Human Hair Extension Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Hairlocs Human Hair Extension Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Klix Hair Extension

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Human Hair Extension Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Klix Hair Extension Human Hair Extension Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 UltraTress

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Human Hair Extension Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 UltraTress Human Hair Extension Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Racoon

3.12 Hair Addictionz

3.13 FN LONGLOCKS

3.14 VivaFemina

3.15 Femme Hair Extension

3.16 Locks&Bonds

3.17 Godrejcp

3.18 Anhui Jinruixiang

3.19 Ruimei

3.20 Xuchang Penghui

3.21 Shengtai

3.22 Yinnuohair

3.23 Xuchang Haoyuan

3.24 Meishang

3.25 Rebecca

3.26 Evergreen Products Group

4 Human Hair Extension Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Human Hair Extension Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Human Hair Extension Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Human Hair Extension Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Human Hair Extension Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Human Hair Extension Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Human Hair Extension Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Human Hair Extension Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Human Hair Extension Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Human Hair Extension Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Human Hair Extension Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Human Hair Extension Application/End Users

5.1 Human Hair Extension Segment by Application

5.1.1 Clip-in

5.1.2 Fusion & Pre-Bonded

5.1.3 Tape-in

5.1.4 Other

5.2 Global Human Hair Extension Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Human Hair Extension Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Human Hair Extension Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Human Hair Extension Market Forecast

6.1 Global Human Hair Extension Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Human Hair Extension Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Human Hair Extension Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Human Hair Extension Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Human Hair Extension Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Human Hair Extension Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Human Hair Extension Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Human Hair Extension Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Human Hair Extension Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Human Hair Extension Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Human Hair Extension Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 12” (30CM) Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 14” (35CM) Gowth Forecast

6.4 Human Hair Extension Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Human Hair Extension Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Human Hair Extension Forecast in Clip-in

6.4.3 Global Human Hair Extension Forecast in Fusion & Pre-Bonded

7 Human Hair Extension Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Human Hair Extension Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Human Hair Extension Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

