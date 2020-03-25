Human Growth Hormone (Hgh) Market: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications 2025

The global human growth hormone market was valued at $2,840.70 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $5,563.60 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are

• Novo Nordisk

• Merck & Co., Inc

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Pfizer Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

• Novartis AG

• AnkeBio Co. Ltd

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Ipsen

• Ferring B.V.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

• Growth Hormone Deficiency

• Prader-Willi Syndrome

• Turner Syndrome

• Small for Gestational Age

• Others

By Route of Administration

• Intravenous

• Intramuscular

• Subcutaneous

• Oral

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Clinics

• Online Pharmacy

Human Growth Hormone (Hgh) Market Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

(China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

