Human Capital Management Market Size, Application, Trends, Growth, Industry Demand, and Forecast 2020-2025

This report focuses on the global Human Capital Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Capital Management development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Human Capital Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Workday(US)

Oracle Corporation(US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Kronos(US)

Automatic Data Processing(US)

Ultimate Software Group(US)

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Core HR

Workforce management

Sourcing and recruiting

Applicant tracking system

Staffing vendor management

Others (Onboarding and recruitment marketing)

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Consumer goods and retail

Healthcare and life sciences

Energy and utilities

Transportation and logistics

Others (hospitality, education, and media and entertainment)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Some Point from Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Human Capital Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Core HR

1.4.3 Workforce management

1.4.4 Sourcing and recruiting

1.4.5 Applicant tracking system

1.4.6 Staffing vendor management

1.4.7 Others (Onboarding and recruitment marketing)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Human Capital Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.5.5 Telecom and IT

1.5.6 Consumer goods and retail

1.5.7 Healthcare and life sciences

1.5.8 Energy and utilities

1.5.9 Transportation and logistics

1.5.10 Others (hospitality, education, and media and entertainment)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Human Capital Management Market Size

2.2 Human Capital Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Human Capital Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Human Capital Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

