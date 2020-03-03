Huge Demand of Diet Water Market by 2026 with Top Key Players like Sapporo, Propel Water, Skinny Water, Nestle Waters, Groupe Danone

Regular water contains zero grams of fat and zero calories. However, diet water can help obese people reduce the fat content present in their body, as it contains specialized peptide bonds that after consumption enters the bloodstream and burns the fat cells. The major factors that drive the market growth are rise in the number of obese populations globally and increase in health consciousness. Surge in demand for products that helps reduce fats in obese people to prevent chronic diseases further boosts the market growth.

Some of the Top companies Operating in Global Diet Water Market are : Sapporo, Propel Water, Skinny Water, Nestle Waters, Groupe Danone, PepsiCo, Mountain Valley Spring Company.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Diet Water market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2015 to 2026 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The global Diet Water market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Global Diet Water Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

PET Bottles

Glass Bottles

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Drug Stores

Grocery Stores

Others

