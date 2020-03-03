Huge Demand of Bottled Water Market by 2026 with Top Key Players like PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Suntory, Unicer, Icelandic Glacial, CG Roxane, Vichy Catalan Corporation, Mountain Valley Spring Company

Bottled water is packaged drinking water that is purified and free from contamination. It is available in plastic and glass water bottles, and is the most convenient way for the body to fulfill its hydration needs being easily available in nearby retail stores and supermarkets. The market driven by the rise in healthcare awareness about waterborne diseases such as malaria, typhoid, diarrhea, food poisoning, and others.

Some of the Top Companies influencing in this Market includes: PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Suntory, Unicer, Icelandic Glacial, CG Roxane, Vichy Catalan Corporation, Mountain Valley Spring Company, and others.

Factors that are expected to influence this global market are the rising employment rate among investments in emerging economies are mentioned in the report. Export incentives offered by several competitive nations and robust trade agreements are other factors that also favor the growth rate in the global market for Bottled Water industry. The report presents a thorough overview of the whole market growth. For this, the global Bottled Water production, revenue, and share of the prominent players, and the average price has been provided. The competitive situation and trends, the report explores the market, the recent mergers and acquisitions, and their expansion strategies which allow the readers and players to have a strong understanding of the overall market.

Global Bottled Water Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation by Type:

Carbonated Bottle Water

Flavoured Bottle Water

Still Bottle Water

Functional Bottle Water

Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Retail Stores

Supermarkets

E-retailers

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Objective of Bottled Water Market Study:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 05 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Bottled Water Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Bottled Water Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technologies, by applications and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Bottled Water Market.

Table of Contents

Global Bottled Water Market Research Report 2020 – 2026

Chapter 1 Bottled Water Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Bottled Water Market Forecast

