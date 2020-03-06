Huge Demand for Fire Testing Market Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2027 with 5.8% CAGR Growth by Key Players- Applus Services, SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Dekra

The fire testing market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1.96 Bn in 2018 to US$ 3.18 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 5.8% from the year 2019 to 2027. The fire testing market is primarily driven by the increasing need to adhere to the stringent fire compliances and regulations. However, the lack of a skilled workforce and the presence of counterfeit products in the market are the major factors that might hinder the growth of the fire testing market. Several factors that are impacting the market as a whole the macroeconomic circumstances, which affect new constructions and correspondingly the latest equipment and service installations. The construction sector is witnessing a decent growth rate in recent times. The trend is foreseen to continue over the years, thereby creating a huge space for commercial and industrial constructions. Governments of various countries are undertaking initiatives with a motive to support the construction industry. The growth in the construction of commercial buildings is anticipated to provide prosperous opportunities to the market to grow across the globe; thus, positively impacting the fire testing market.

Leading players of Fire Testing Market:

Applus Services, SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Dekra, Element Materials Technology, International Fire Consultants Group, Intertek Group plc, SGS SA, TUV SUD AG, UL LLC, United Technologies Corporation.

The "Global Fire Testing Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the Fire Testing market with a focus on the global market trend.

Segmentation by Service:

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Segmentation by Application:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Industrial & Manufacturing

Consumer Goods & Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Fire Testing market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Fire Testing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

