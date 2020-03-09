Hub Motor Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 11.17 Billion by 2025” –ReportsnReports

According to Market Study Report, Hub Motor Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Hub Motor Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Hub Motor Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Free Sample Research Report Available @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1757618

The Global Hub Motor Market is estimated to grow from USD 7.92 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.03% to reach US$ 11.17 Billion by 2025. Government purchase incentives for electric two wheelers, increased driving range, reliability, and improved vehicle performance are the factors responsible for the growth of the hub motor market. This report spread across 105 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 45 Tables and 36 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Hub Motor Market:

QS Motor (China)

Schaeffler (Germany)

Michelin (France)

JiashanNeo power International Trade (China)

Elaphe (Slovenia)

NTN (Japan)

Tajima EV (Japan)

TDCM Corporation (Taiwan)

Go SWISSDRIVE (Switzerland)

MAC Motor (China)

Leaf Motor (China)

Robert Bosch (Germany)

“High torque is propelling the growth of geared hub motor during the forecast period.”

The geared hub motor segment, by motor type, is the fastest and largest growing segment of the hub motor market. The geared hub motor is the most common motor type adopted for hub motors as it controls the speed of a vehicle. Geared hub motors provide high torque that helps in driving on mountains or hills. Geared hub motors have planetary gears which reduce the vehicle speed, however, they allow the motor to rotate at faster speeds.

Avail 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1757618

“North America is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

North America is the fastest growing market for EVs, followed by Europe. North America is a regional hub for many renowned electric two wheelers manufacturers known for delivering quality and high-performance vehicles. OEMs in North America such as Trek and Enertrac Corporation are focused on the development of high-performance electric two-wheelers. Victory Motorcycles, Zero Motorcycles, and Luna are the leading OEMs in the US who have launched electric two wheelers nationwide resulting in a huge demand for hub motors.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier I – 42%, Tier II – 40%,and Tier III – 18%,

By Designation: C Level – 57%, D Level – 29%,and Others – 14%

By Region: North America – 29%, Europe – 28%, Asia Pacific – 43%

Competitive Landscape of Hub Motor Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Situation & Trends

3.1 New Product Developments

3.2 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/Partnerships/Agreements

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1757618

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall hub motor market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.